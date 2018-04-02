BMW 3 Series Shadow Edition Goes Live On India Site

The 3 series Shadow Edition is a cosmetic job rather than a mechanical one

BMW India has listed a new limited edition model of its 3 Series sedan on its official website. Christened the Shadow Edition, it is available with two variants - the 320d Edition Sport (diesel) and the 330i M Sport (petrol). Apart from these two variants, BMW offers the diesel-powered 3 Series in the Prestige (base) and Luxury Line (top-spec) variants as well, but it hasn’t been included in the Shadow Edition lineup.

Here are the key exterior features of the Shadow Edition



Kidney grille with eight slats finished in high-gloss black



BMW kidney frame finished in high-gloss black



Smoked or ‘Shadow’ effect on headlamps and tail lamps



Car key with M trim



Exclusive black chrome-plated tailpipe finisher



New 18-inch light weight alloy wheels



Like the exterior, BMW is offering a few extra goodies on the inside as well. The 3 series Shadow Edition gets a new 10.5-inch all-digital instrument cluster with heads-up display and electronically adjustable sport front seats along with some M trim elements (only on the 320d) such as the M door sill finisher and M Sport leather steering wheel. Apart from this, the rest of the equipment list remains identical to the Edition Sport variant which includes two-zone automatic climate control, 8.7-inch infotainment display with BMW apps, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and iDrive touch with handwriting recognition, a 205W 9-speaker sound system, rear parking camera with front and rear sensors and cruise control with braking function.

The safety equipment offered also remains unchanged with six airbags, ABS with brake assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, BMW Condition Based Service, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Stability Control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The 320d Edition Sport Shadow is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine found in the standard 3 series. It makes 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 330i M Sport Shadow Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 185PS of power and 350Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Related: BMW’s Petrol Cars Now Come With BS6 Engines In India

BMW is yet to announce the prices of the Shadow Edition, but we expect a slight premium over the respective Edition Sport and M Sport variants that were priced at Rs 40.20 and Rs 45.20 (ex-showroom pan-India) respectively as on Feb 15, 2018. The uncertainty in prices is due to BMW’s announcement to increase prices across its lineup by 3 to 5.5 per cent from April 1, 2018 which was made earlier this year. The new prices, however, aren’t out yet.

