Bentley Bentayga Gets New Petrol Engine

The new V8 petrol engine can take this 3.2-ton SUV from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds

Bentley has announced a new V8 petrol engine variant for its Bentayga SUV. It is the third engine to make its way under the hood of the SUV after the W12 petrol and the V8 diesel. The W12 petrol is a 5950cc engine that produces 608PS of power and 900Nm of torque while the V8 diesel is a 3956cc motor that generates 435PS of power and 900Nm of torque.

The new V8 petrol is a 3996cc engine which produces 550PS of power and 770Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels by an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine-transmission combination is capable enough to take the Bentayga to 100kmph from standstill in just 4.5 seconds, making it the second fastest of the lot after the W12’s 4.1 seconds.

Apart from the engine, Bentley, for the first time, is also offering the Bentayga V8 with optional carbon-ceramic brakes. The Crewe-based manufacturer claims that this braking system is the largest and most powerful to be fitted on a Bentley, and also the largest front brake system available on a production car. At the front, the discs are 440 mm in diameter with 10 piston callipers while the rear gets 370mm diameter discs. Together they provide a braking torque of 6,000Nm.

Stylewise, much hasn't changed. The Bentayga V8 looks quite similar to the existing variants. However, on the inside, it gets three new additions: carbon-fibre finish inside the cabin instead of the veneer surfaces, wood- and hide-trimmed steering wheel, and cricket-ball leather upholstery.

Other features on the Bentayga V8 also remain the same, including Bentley Dynamic Ride system, Bentley Drive Dynamics mode, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning and Night Vision, among others. Bentley has not announced the prices of the Bentayga V8 yet but it could be the new entry-level variant of the Bentayga range. Bentley launched the Bentayga in India in April 2016 at Rs 3.85 crores (ex-showroom).

