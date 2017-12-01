Bengaluru Gets Its Second DSK Benelli showroom



The new Bengaluru outlet is located at B Narayanapura and showcases Benelli’s entire lineup of superbikes







DSK Motowheels, the domestic partner of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Benelli, has opened its second showroom in the city of Bengaluru. The new showroom is at T. Govindappa Complex on ITL road at B Narayanapura, Bangalore and will be managed by Brindavan Motors. The motorcycles on display include the big bikes from Benelli, namely the TNT25, 302R, TNT300, TNT 600i and the TNT 600 GT. Bookings and deliveries for these are already open.







Speaking on the occasion, Sirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels, said, “Our main focus is to align DSK Benelli’s presence across all strategic locations in order to generate strong brand eminence. Bengaluru is one of those key markets where we have already established a robust foothold. The second dealership will not only act as a platform to sell more motorcycles but also as a place for DSK Benelli superbike enthusiasts to interact with other bikers and share their love for the Italian biking legend.”







We assume that Bengaluru has proven to be very profitable for DSK Benelli and hence, the opening of the second showroom in the same city makes sense. DSK Motowheels is already assembling and selling Benelli bikes across the country while providing after sales services and spare parts. The brand also offers four years warranty and a few saving schemes to attract consumers to the dealerships. As per Benelli, all showrooms in the country match international standardisation organisation CI’s (Consumers International) standards.



Available accessories and merchandise of the brand include CNC parts, riding gear, helmets and stickers too.



DSK currently has its own CKD plant in Pune with showrooms across the country and with the Leoncino arriving on our shores soon, we expect the company to grow further.