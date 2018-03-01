Battle of Hatchbacks: Tiago vs Beat vs Celerio vs i10

Tata Motors is all set to launch its hatchback, the Tiago, on April 06, 2016. The car will replace Tata’s trusty Indica, and therefore has a large base of customers to serve. Tata Motors will be banking on the Tiago, to correct its dwindling sales in the market. Previously called ‘Zica’, the car was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo (Road Test for the Tata Tiago). The Tiago will be locking horns with the Maruti Celerio, the Hyundai i10 and the Chevrolet Beat. Here’s a comprehensive spec comparison of the new Tata and its rivals!

The Tiago is the latest entrant in the buzzing B1 segment. The new Tata brings a lot of firsts to the segment. The 8-speaker Harman sound system, optional colour coding for the interiors and the dedicated apps set it apart from its rivals. Being the largest car in its class, it is no surprise that the Tiago is the most spacious of the lot as well. Another plus point is that the new ‘Revotron’ petrol and ‘Revotorq’ diesel motors are the most powerful in their class as well.

The only chink in the Tiago’s armour is the lack of an automatic variant. Both engines of the hatchback come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It is only the petrol Maruti Celerio that offers an AMT at the moment. Tata has confirmed an AMT for the Tiago, but has reserved it for a later stage in the hatchback’s lifecycle. The exclusion of an AMT variant at the time of its launch could be a missed opportunity for Tata.

We expect the launch price for the petrol version to fall somewhere around Rs. 3.8 lakh, ex-showroom. If this happens, it will have an edge over its competitors, none of which are priced below Rs. 4 lakh. The bookings for the Tiago are open at a token amount of Rs. 10,000.

