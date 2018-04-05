Bajaj Motorcycles Get Pricier By Upto Rs 2000



Bajaj has revised the prices of most of its motorcycles with the onset of the new financial year. The Bajaj Dominar's price was recently bumped up by Rs 2,000 and now stands at Rs 1,58,275 for the ABS version. This time around, prices for the Pulsar 220F and the Pulsar 180 have also been increased, by Rs 1,000, and they now cost Rs 94,682 and Rs 82,650, respectively. The Pulsar NS 200 naked bike is now Rs 1,700 dearer and costs Rs 98,714 for the non-ABS and Rs 1,10,714 for the single-channel ABS variant. Even the semi-faired Pulsar RS 200 is now Rs 1,800 expensive at Rs 1,24,890 for the non-ABS variant and Rs 1,36,794 for the single-channel ABS (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The Pulsar NS 160's prices, however, have remained unchanged.







Moving over to the Avenger range, the 220 twins now cost Rs 998 more and retail at Rs 94,464. The price of the 180, though, has remained unchanged. At Rs 53,670 for the standard version and Rs 56,992 for the front disc brake-equipped variant, even the Discover 125 has become dearer by Rs 1668. As far as the V range of bikes is concerned, the V12 has seen no hike, but the V15 is now dearer by Rs 1,000 and will retail for Rs 65,178. Moving on to the commuter range, the Platina Comfortec has seen a price hike of Rs 500 and now costs Rs 47,155 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).







Other than Bajaj, TVS too has revised its prices with the new fiscal. The reason as stated by the manufacturers is to cover the increasing costs of raw materials and to keep quality in check.