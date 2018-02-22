Bajaj Launches 2018 Avenger Street 180



Priced at Rs 83,475 (ex-showroom Maharashtra), it will replace the Avenger Street 150







A few days back, we had brought to you images of the new Bajaj Avenger Street 180 parked outside a dealership. Unofficial bookings of the 180cc cruiser had begun already with deliveries promised in a couple of days. And now, Bajaj Auto has officially launched the Avenger Street 180 at Rs 83,475 (ex-showroom Maharashtra). At this price, it undercuts the Avenger Street 220 which is priced at Rs 92,442 (ex-showroom), by Rs 8,700, while also replacing the Avenger Street 150.



While the overall profile of the cruiser remains the same, cosmetic updates come in the form of a new headlamp with LED DRLs lifted off the Avenger Street 220. It, however, misses out on the digital instrument console, opting for an analogue unit instead. There are two new colours on offer as well - black and red. The new graphics, though, are mildly similar to the one on the Bajaj V15 and V12, and it gets a new ‘Avenger’ badge as well.











The 180cc DTSi air-cooled single-cylinder motor seems to be lifted off the Pulsar 180 DTSi. It has been detuned, though, as power output is 15.5PS at 8,500rpm while peak torque of 13.7Nm kicks in at 6,500rpm. That’s 1.52PS and 0.52Nm lesser than the Pulsar 180 DTSi. This could mean that the motor is tuned to deliver more low-end and mid-range grunt, mated to a 5-speed unit.



The suspension setup remains identical - conventional front telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The rear dampers, though, feature 12 per cent more travel for better ride comfort. Braking is managed by a 260mm front disc and 130mm rear drum. ABS, though, is not available, even as an option.



Ground clearance of the Bajaj Avenger 180 stands at 169mm. Wheel sizes are 90/70xR17 at the front and 130/90xR15 at the back. The bike weighs 150kg (kerb) and gets a 13-litre fuel tank.



The Avenger Street 180 competes with the Suzuki Intruder 150 and on paper, is better value, being around Rs 15,000 more affordable. However, how good is it in the real world begs for a comparison test which we hope to get you soon.