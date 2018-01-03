Bajaj Discover 110 Spied, Expected To Launch Soon



The new Discover 110 might come along with refreshed Discover 125







Bajaj is planning to add a new 110cc motorcycle to its portfolio. While it already has the Platina and CT 100, the Discover 110 is expected to be positioned above these two. The new 110cc motor will probably be a rebored version of an existing Bajaj engine, delivering more performance. Expect new features like a digital analogue instrument cluster too. The Discover 110 carries over the frame, suspension, wheels and bodywork from the larger Discover 125. The single downtube frame has telescopic front forks and Nitrox rear shock absorbers. The alloys are similar and while the spied bike had a front drum brake, it might get a disc brake version as well. Tyres, though, seem to be of a slimmer profile than the Discover 125.







When launched, the Bajaj Discover 110 will go up against the TVS Victor and Hero Splendor iSmart. Expect it to be priced close to the Rs 50,000 mark. The Discover 125 is expected to be slightly refreshed (read new graphics and digital-analogue instrument cluster) for 2018. The current bike is priced at Rs 53,171 (ex-Delhi). Expect a minor price hike for the 2018 model.



In other news, Bajaj Auto had a good December, with the monthly domestic sales figure of 1.129 lakh units indicating a rise of six per cent over the 1.066 lakh units sold in December 2017. Interestingly, Bajaj Auto has exported more motorcycles in December than it sold here. It sold 1.158 lakh units in December, a massive 20 per cent jump compared to December 2016’s 96.6 thousand units. This development has helped Bajaj retain its spot as the fourth largest motorcycle manufacturer in India.



Image courtesy: Thrust zone