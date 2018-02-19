Bajaj Avenger Street 180 Reaches Dealerships



In January 2018, Bajaj Auto celebrated the new year by introducing a revamped lineup, which included the updated Avenger range of cruisers. While the 220cc versions - the Cruise 220 and the Street 220 - received a host of changes, the Pune-based manufacturer decided to leave the Avenger Street150 untouched. Now, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced a version powered by a 180cc engine with a price tag of Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom Pune), which puts it right in between the Avenger Street 220 and the Street 150.







Spy shots of the Street 180 spotted at a dealership reveal that it features most of the updates seen on the Street 220, albeit for the digital instrument cluster. Instead, it gets a semi-digital unit to keep costs in check. The cruiser will be available in two colours - gloss black and gloss red.







In its second coming, the Avenger Street 180 continues to share its powerplant with the Pulsar 180 DTSi. Hence, the cruiser gets a 178.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. On the Pulsar, this motor puts out 17.02PS of power at 8500rpm and 14.22Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. We expect the Avenger to sport the same state of tune. However, the size of the sprockets could be altered to offer a more laid-back and cruiser-focused power delivery.



Like its siblings, the Street 180 features a long-travel telescopic suspension at the front along with twin shock absorbers at the rear. While the Avenger 220 comes with a 260mm front disc brake, we expect the Avenger 180 to retain the 150’s 240mm disc upfront and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.







In Maharashtra, the Street 180 has been priced at Rs 83,400 while down south in Karnataka, the cruiser sports a price tag of Rs 83,987 (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, it is just a tad bit expensive than the Avenger Street 150 (Rs 80,435) while undercutting the Avenger Street 220 by almost Rs 9,000. More importantly, it is cheaper than its rival, the Suzuki Intruder 150, by around Rs 15,000. Deliveries are said to commence within 10 days, while dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 10,000.