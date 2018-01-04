Bajaj Avenger Range To Receive New Updates



The Bajaj Avenger will receive a new bodywork along with a few electrical upgrades, including an all-digital instrument console







After recently updating the Pulsar series with some new paint schemes and graphics, Bajaj is now eyeing the same treatment for the Avenger. However, the Avenger lineup -- which includes a 150cc and a 220cc motorcycle in three variants, Street (150, 220) and Cruise (220 only) -- is receiving not just a makeup job but a major overhaul instead. This includes updates in terms of looks, features and specifications. It also means that the newly launched Suzuki Intruder, which retails at Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi), will have to work even harder to withstand the competition received from the already available and value-for-money Bajaj Avenger. The Avenger 220, which is the highest selling model in the Avenger range, is expected to receive updates like a digital instrument cluster, LED DRLs, flush-fitting fuel tank cap, revised seating on both Street and Cruise versions (split seats on the 220), new grab rail and revised graphics.







On the braking front, it is still unclear whether Bajaj will offer ABS or not. However, we expect at least the 220 to come with a single-channel unit. The 150cc version will also receive updates but not as many as the 220 will, thus helping retain the differentiation between the two bikes. According to reports, Bajaj has also revised the Avenger on the styling front. This quite honestly is a job long overdue as the design hasn’t been tampered with ever since the Kawasaki Eliminator was launched in 2001. Don’t worry though, as the design update will not be as freakishly domineering as the Suzuki Intruder is. The new range of Avenger motorcycles is expected to arrive this month itself.



Currently, the Avengers are available for Rs 81,459 (Street 150) and Rs 89,690 (Street/Cruise 220), both ex-showroom New Delhi. Expect Bajaj to charge a slight premium over the current offerings while still keeping them competitive.