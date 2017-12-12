Bajaj Auto updates Pulsar range for 2018



Bajaj has introduced new updates to the Pulsar family as part of its 2018 revamp. The cosmetic update has been carried out to celebrate the sales of over one crore Pulsars worldwide since its introduction in 2001. Dubbed the Black Pack edition, the bikes feature a black paintjob with matte grey accents, new stickers and contrasting white painted wheels. The exhaust end can gets a satin chrome finish. Mechanically, the bikes remain the same.



Starting with the Pulsar 150, the bike last received an update earlier in the year when it got a new, more refined 149cc motor capable of producing 14PS at 8000rpm and 13.4NM at 6000rpm. Kerb weight is 144kg while fuel tank capacity is 15-litres. Suspension is in the form of telescopic front forks and adjustable Nitrox dampers at the rear. Braking is via a 240mm front disc clamped to Nissin twin-pot callipers and 130mm rear drum. Prices for the Pulsar 150 range start from Rs 76,723 (ex-showroom Delhi).



The Pulsar 180 has been good value for those looking for more performance beyond the Pulsar 150. While both bikes feature the same headlamp and tail lamp, the 180 gets subtle changes like a split seat and fatter tyres. The 178.6 air-cooled single makes 17.02PS at 8500rpm and 14.22Nm of torque at 6500rpm. Suspension components are similar to the Pulsar 150 with the exception of thicker telescopic front forks. Braking too is via a 260mm front and 230mm rear disc. Prices for the Pulsar 180 start at Rs 81,651 (ex-showroom Delhi).



The Pulsar 220F has enjoyed a cult following due to its large dimensions, sporty design, large motor and sheer value-for-money. A half fairing and projector headlamp found many takers as did the 220cc air- and oil-cooled motor that makes a substantial 20.93PS at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm at 7000rpm. Kerb weight is 150kg while fuel tank capacity is 15-litres. The 220F is priced at Rs 93, 683 (ex-showroom Delhi).



On the occasion of the launch, Eric Vas, president for motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The Pulsar is sold in over 25 countries worldwide and is a market leader in most of them. We are proud to have achieved the milestone of one crore Pulsar customers around the world. To commemorate this achievement, we present the unique Black Pack edition.”



The updated bikes are available at the same prices as the existing Pulsar range.