Bajaj Auto Unveils Its Motorcycle Lineup For 2018



The Avenger series gets a cosmetic update while the Dominar 400 get new colours







Bajaj Auto has been working towards refreshing its entire lineup for 2018. This includes the complete Pulsar range, Avenger and Discover series, Dominar, Platina Comfortec and Bajaj V.







Avenger series:

Bajaj has updated the larger 220cc Avenger models to keep them fresh and relevant in light of the recent competition. The Avenger lineup includes 150cc and 220cc cruiser motorcycles, of which the 150cc model remains unchanged as it is. The new Avenger Street 220 and Cruise 220 receive refreshed styling but retain their clean cruiser lines. Updates include a triangular headlamp with integrated LED DRL’s at the bottom and a new, fully digital circular instrument console. The new display includes the speedometer, odometer, two trip meters, fuel level indicator, clock and service reminder. The new, integrated tail lamp gets a halo ring-like effect for the brake lights. Graphics are also new and look similar to the Bajaj V. While the Cruise retains its classic cruiser lines via use of chrome and a new windshield, the Street 220 is the roadster version, with blacked accents and bits like a smoked headlamp visor and rubber fork gaiters.







Dominar 400:

For 2018, the Dominar 400 gets three new colours - matte black, blue and red. They go well with the contrasting gold-coloured alloy wheels. This is merely a cosmetic update and mechanically, the rest of the bike remains the same. The colours come at no added cost. The Dominar 400 is priced at Rs 1,42,108 (ex-Delhi).







Bajaj V:

2018 updates for the Bajaj V include a new pillion backrest. Other than that, the V12 and V15 remain mechanically and cosmetically unchanged. The Bajaj V12 is priced at Rs 58,459 (drum) and Rs 59,552 (disc) while the V15 is priced at Rs 64,179 (ex-showroom Delhi).







Bajaj Pulsar series:

Bajaj also took the opportunity to showcase the 2018 Pulsar Black Pack series. The edition features a black paint job with new graphics, contrasting white alloy wheels and satin-chrome finish on the exhaust muffler. The Black Pack edition includes the Pulsar 150, 180 and 220. The Pulsar 150 retails at Rs 76,723, while the Pulsar 180 goes for Rs 81,651 and the Pulsar 220F costs Rs 93,683.







Platina Comfortec:

The Platina Comfortec too was updated towards the end of last year. The bike gets a new LED DRL on top of the headlamp. The rest of the 102cc commuter bike remains mechanically and cosmetically the same. The Platina Comfortec is priced at Rs 42,650 (ex-showroom, Delhi).