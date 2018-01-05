Bajaj Auto to launch Discover 110 and Discover 125 on January 10



Bajaj is also likely to showcase its 2018 Avenger lineup at the launch event











Bajaj Auto has finally confirmed that it would be launching ‘all-new Discovers’ on January 10. At least on the motorcycle under the Discover range is set to be all-new and we expect it to be the Discover 110 which was spied a week ago. Earlier, Bajaj launched a 112cc version of the Discover in 2005, which was followed by the 112cc Discover in 2009. The new bike is likely to be equipped with a bored out version of the Platina’s Comfortec 102cc motor. Expect better refinement, performance and fuel efficiency from the new motor.



Going by the spy shots, the Discover 110 seems to carry forwards the frame and bodywork from the larger Discover 125. It is also likely to get a semi-digital instrument cluster and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) as well. The Discover 100 is expected to slot above the Bajaj CT100 and Platina Comfortec.







We expect Bajaj to update the Discover 125 for 2018 as well. However, it will be in the form of minor cosmetic enhancements such as new body graphics and LED DRLs. At the launch event, Bajaj is also expected to showcase its 2018 range of motorcycles. We believe the homegrown motorcycle manufacturer could showcase the Dominar 400 in new colours - matte black and red along with gold-coloured alloy wheels. The next big announcement is expected to be the new Avenger lineup that could include a 180cc variant in addition to the existing 150cc and 220cc cruiser motorcycles. The new cruisers are expected to receive refreshed styling but retain their clean lines. The smaller variants could get redesigned seats while the 220cc version could come with split-seats. New features like a digital instrument cluster, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps could be included as well. Some reports even suggest that the larger 220cc version could get single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) borrowed from the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 as well.







The launch of the Suzuki Intruder 150 could be the reason why Bajaj has decided to update the Avenger lineup. Until the Suzuki cruiser came along, the Avenger was the only cruiser you could get for under Rs one lakh. The Intruder comes across as a formidable rival with its unique styling and features, proven motor and fantastic handling. The new updates are bound to spice things up for Bajaj in 2018.