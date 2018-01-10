Bajaj Auto Launches 2018 Discover Lineup



For 2018, the bikes include a refreshed Discover 125 and an all-new Discover 110







The Discover series is getting a new headlamp with inbuilt LED DRLs and an analogue-digital display for 2018. Other features include new graphics, dual-textured seat and a clear lens tail lamp. The Discover series will be available in black, red and blue.



The new 110cc motor gets Bajaj’s patented DTSi twin-spark technology. The new long-stroke motor makes 8.6PS of power and 9.8Nm of torque. Bajaj claims a fuel efficiency figure of 76.3kmpl for the Discover 110. We can expect better refinement and performance from the new motor.







Meanwhile, the 125cc model of the Discover makes 11PS and 11Nm of torque. Claimed fuel efficiency is 66.7kmpl.



Suspension gets an update as well. The new dual shock absorbers are 16 per cent longer than before and should handle bumps and potholes better. At the front, the telescopic forks remain unchanged. The Discover 110 will be available only with drum brakes while the Discover 125 gets a front disc brake as an option.







The Discover 110 is priced at Rs 50,176 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will compete against the Hero Splendor iSmart, Honda Livo, Yamaha Saluto RX and TVS Victor. The Discover 125 meanwhile is priced at 53,171 (drum) and Rs 55,994 (disc), and will rival the Honda Shine, Yamaha Saluto and Hero Super Splendor.



Bajaj Auto also updated other bikes in their lineup for 2018.