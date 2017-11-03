Avantura Choppers To Launch 2 New Bikes In India



The new bikes will be made in India and will have a 2000cc motor











The biking scene in India has seen a paradigm shift with every renowned bike manufacturer and even some exclusive bikemakers setting shop in India. The latest one to set shop here is Avanture Choppers. The boutique bike maker will sell choppers which will be manufactured in India. Avantura Choppers will set up shop in Mumbai where they will have a production unit to manufacture these bikes. The bikes will be road-legal and can be registered anywhere in India.















These bikes will have a 2000cc V-twin powerplant sourced from S&S along with a 6-speed transmission. S&S is known for its performance V-twin motors and is a favourite among custom bike builders the world over. While not much detail is available on the bike, we know that the bikes will use custom suspension sourced from Progressive and brake components from Beringer.







Avantura Customs was founded by Gaurav Aggarwal and Vijay Singh. According to Gaurav Aggarwal: “The brand ‘Avantura Choppers’ symbolizes the premium quality and supreme power that is a chopper motorcycle. With that in mind, we have produced these masterpieces for riding connoisseurs by curating the entire experience. And the fact that we’re the first Indian company in the space, adds challenge to the pride.”















The two new choppers are currently being homologated for India. The company plans to unveil the choppers on November 7th. Both the bikes are expected to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark. The USP of these bikes apart from the 2000cc motor will be that they can be customised as per the client’s taste. Avantura Choppers have a simulator where the customer can design his chopper according to his liking.







They will be offering a whole range of customisable accessories to go with the bikes. The company is in the process of appointing dealers in major metros and as demand grows, will look into expanding into other cities. Currently, Big Dog Motorcycles is the only competitor for Avantura when it comes to choppers, though the company says that the demand for big bikes of 1600cc and above will grow exponentially in the next four years.