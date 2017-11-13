Avantura Choppers Launches India’s First 2000cc Chopper Motorcycles



Made to order, the Pravega and Rudra are priced at Rs 21.40 lakhs and Rs 23.90 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai), respectively







Based out of Mumbai, Avantura Choppers, India’s first ever chopper motorcycle brand, has launched its first two models in the country today. With names originating from Sanskrit, the two models, Rudra and Pravega, are designed to own the roads with their fluid design lines and tonnes of bling from the chrome wheels up. To offer this much needed X-factor to the two bikes, Avantura Choppers has brought in the Kevin Alsop as the Chief Design Engineer. Kevin Alsop is not only the founder of Big Bear Choppers, USA, but is also considered to be a legend among chopper designers.







Prices start at Rs 23.90 lakhs for the Rudra and Rs 21.40 lakhs for the Pravega (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Pre-bookings for these made-to-order and completely customizable machines will start from the upcoming India Bike Week 2017.







Both choppers will be powered by a 2000cc air/oil-cooled V-Twin engine from S&S Cycle, USA, and will be certified by ARAI at the time of delivery. While the engine generates around 130PS of peak power and 180Nm of peak torque on the choppers sold internationally, expect the India-specific bikes to be slightly detuned due to a reduced compression ratio of 8.9:1 to better suit the quality of fuel here.







In order to design and develop its premium range of choppers, Avantura Choppers has entered into strategic partnerships with global manufacturers like S&S Cycle, Beringer braking systems, Primo suspensions, Mustang seats, Kellermann lights and Avon tires to be OEMs for their world-class product line.







Speaking about the launch of the first two models, Gaurav A Aggarwal, founder & CEO of Avantura Choppers, said, “The Rudra & Pravega are our first two models offering the Indian rider, an unparalleled biking experience. We set out to manufacture a product from the ground-up, which maintains the highest standards of production quality while ensuring a mind-blowing ride. It is my firm belief that the evolving riding community will find that we have done justice to our ambition.”







Adding to the above, Vijay Singh, Co-founder & CRO of Avantura Choppers, said, “Our motorcycles are symbols of power and panache, packaged in a unique design and personalized to suit the comfort of its rider. We can’t wait to hit the road and draw insights from the experience of our consumers.”







Elaborating on the brand, Amitabh Biswas, Founding Partner & CMO of Avantura Choppers said, “We are proud to be the first premium motorcycle brand from India and the newest in 33 years. Pioneering this revolution, Avantura Choppers will be the next glorious chapter of the Make In India story. We will reach out to our TG directly through their circles of influence and frequently in their environments of relevance, to immerse the brand in their ecosystem. We look forward to meeting a lot of people at the forthcoming India Bike Week”.