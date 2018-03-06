Automatic Scooter Segment Set To Rule Two-Wheeler Industry



Honda contributes to a healthy 63 percent share in the total sales of automatic scooters of all the manufacturers combined together







According to a recent survey, the automatic scooter segment has seen a huge leap in terms of sales and is now close to becoming the best-selling two-wheeler segment in the country. Over the last six years, the automatic scooter segment has grown from 19 percent in 2011-12 to 35 percent in April 2017. Meanwhile, the 110cc motorcycle segment has been continuously witnessing a dip in sales since the financial year 2011-12. The sales gap between the two segments has narrowed down from 30 percent to 1 percent over the course of these six years.







Honda scooters has contributed to a healthy 63 per cent share in total sales volumes of automatic scooters. The company managed to sell 3,68,550 scooters in the month of April 2017 itself. Honda gained 6.6 per cent share since the BS-IV emissions norms were implemented, while the Activa, which surpassed the Splendor a few months back in terms of sales, has now become the most selling two-wheeler in the country.







Motorcycles surely provide a fast, fun to ride mode of transport but scooters are something people look forward to when practicality is concerned. Possibly every family in our country at least owns one scooter and this justifies the fact. It does not come as a surprise though, as most of the motorcycle buyers in the 110cc category have started thinking of scooters as a good alternative. With the development of newer engines for scooters, manufacturers have also managed to achieve fuel efficiency figures that were unheard of before. Practicality, ease of transportation and the fact that scooters are generally easier to ride for any member in the family has resulted in the segment gaining a huge momentum of late.











Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president – sales & marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) said, “From its debut in 2001, Honda 2Wheelers India re-activated the automatic scooter segment. Over the years, Honda has strengthened its leadership in automatic scooter segment with its two core strengths - advance technology and innovation. Honda was the first to reduce the mileage gap between mass motorcycles and automatic scooters way back in 2001 and innovate with tuff-up tube, Convenient Lift up Mechanism (in 2001). In 2009, Honda was the first in industry to bring Combi-brake system (CBS) with Equalizer technology and tubeless tyres. In 2013, Honda innovated yet again to give customers more mileage with Honda Eco Technology. Continuing its technology and innovation leadership in the BS-IV era, Honda is again the industry first to bring LED position lamps in the segment with Activa 125. In 2016-17, Activa has overtaken motorcycles to become Highest selling two-wheeler brand in India. Honda is firmly leading the next wave of scooterisation which has already started in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.”