Auto Expo 2018: Yamaha Expected To Launch New 125cc Scooter

This seems to be the year of large-capacity scooters, with many major manufacturers planning to launch 125cc scooters or showcase 150cc scooters. One such manufacturer is Yamaha, who, according to sources, might launch a new 125cc scooter at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. By all indications, it will be the Nozza Grande which Yamaha already sells overseas. Test mules of the scooter have been spotted running around here since the past year.







Designwise the Nozza Grande is similar to the Fascino, which has garnered a lot of appeal thanks to its retro lines. The instrument console consists of a semi-digital unit. An interesting feature is the fuel tank hidden into the floorboard. Access to the fuel tank is via a filler cap mounter on the front apron aft of the ignition key holder. The fuel tank can hold 4.4 litres of fuel and along with aiding handling by lowering the centre of gravity, frees up space under the rear seat for more storage. Underseat storage space is 27 litres now and can easily hold a full-face helmet. The storage space gets LED illumination, an added convenience.







Power comes courtesy a 124cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The one sold abroad gets fuel injection and makes 8.2PS at 6500rpm and 9.7Nm of torque at 5000rpm. We however might get a carbureted setup to keep costs low. Expect good performance from this scooter as it weighs just 99 kilos, making it one of the lightest scooters around.



Suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a single rear hydraulic damper. Wheels are 12-inch alloys. Braking includes a disc brake upfront and a rear drum brake. The India-spec version might stick to a front drum brake setup and get the disc brake setup on a higher variant.







The Nozza Grande is expected to go on sale at a price between Rs 60,000 to 65,000 (ex-showroom). When launched, it will face competition from the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125 and soon-to-be-launched TVS Graphite.