Auto Expo 2018: UM Confirms Two New Motorcycles



The American bikemaker will unveil two new cruisers- an all-electric bike and a 230cc motorcycle







UM Motorcycles has announced that it will be unveiling two new motorcycles at Auto Expo 2018. While one bike will be an all-electric cruiser, the other one will be powered by a new, smaller capacity motor.



On the anvil is a small capacity 230cc single-cylinder motorcycle. UM currently uses a 280cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder motor to power its Renegade lineup consisting of the Commando, Classic and the Sports S. It does, however, use a 230cc air-cooled, carbureted motor in its international lineup and that seems more likely to be on its way to our shores. However, that motor is expected to get fuel injection to comply with BSIV emission norms. The new motor is expected to make around 20PS of power and 20Nm of torque. It might power the Renegade Duty which UM had showcased during the last Auto Expo. Given the motor’s low-tech nature, the new bike could become the most accessible UM in the company’s India lineup and is expected to be priced between Rs 1.25-1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motor may also feature on other existing UM India motorcycles which should make them more affordable.







The other attraction will be an all-new all-electric cruiser. First showcased at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show, the motorcycle looks like a large conventional cruiser, except for the large electric motor in place of a conventional heart. The one showcased at EICMA came with a 12KW motor. However, UM had confirmed back then itself that the India-spec bike will carry a 18KW (24PS) electric motor. It gets liquid cooling and a conventional gearbox with a final chain drive. While electric motors run silently, the concept cruiser had a sound generator to recreate conventional engine notes that change with speeds.



Along with the two unveils, UM will be showcasing their entire India lineup. Now while UM is tight-lipped about it, a third motorcycle is expected to join the party as well. We would place our bets on a new scrambler motorcycle, called the Scrambler X, that UM had showcased at EICMA.



If you are attending the Expo, visit the UM pavilion in Hall 4 to witness all the action.