Auto Expo 2018: Twenty Two Motors to launch Flow Electric Scooter



The company promises many segment-first features in its first offering







Electric startup Twenty Two Motors kicked up a storm in Delhi last year when it showcased its first product, the Flow. It impressed with its host of connectivity features and integration of new age electronics. The electric scooter is now all set to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo.



We love the fact that the Flow carries a retro design theme with futuristic elements like an all LED head lamp, tail lamp and turn indicators. Interesting features include an uplink to Twenty Two’s cloud-based system so that software updates can be automatically updated provided you have access to WiFi. You can also link the scooter to a smartphone app which will allow you to view and modify certain parameters like range, power modes and such. You can also track your scooter via an inbuilt geofencing tech. This tech will allow you to view and set the geographical boundaries of your scooter. This will have the scooter shut down if someone, say a thief, rides it without your knowledge and crosses those boundaries. Other features include rider modes, cruise control and even a reverse mode!







The Flow is powered by a 2.1kW (2.8PS) DC motor which should propel it to speeds up to 60kmph. Charge is stored in a lithium-ion battery. It has a charge time of two hours (100 per cent) for a range of 80 kilometres, or you can charge it for 10 minutes for a range of 20 kilometres. The range can be extended thanks to KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) which uses regenerative braking to charge the battery and should boost battery life by six percent. It’s a lightweight scooter, weighing just 85kg. Suspension includes telescopic front forks while the braking setup includes disc brakes.



The electric mobility future seems bright with many interesting scooters like Ather Energy S340 and the recently launched Okinawa Praise set to ply on our roads soon. Major manufacturers like TVS, Bajaj and Hero are set to showcase similar products at the expo as well.