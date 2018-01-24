Auto Expo 2018: TVS Set To Launch 2018 Apache RTR 160



The all-new bike is expected to carry most of the larger Apache RTR 200’s styling and underpinnings







TVS does not have a strong contender in the 160cc segment, with the current crop of bikes notches above the capable, but dated Apache RTR 160. That might change with the new RTR 160 though. TVS is expected to go the Bajaj way, using the TVS Apache RTR 200’s chassis and design for an overall sportier product.



The headlamp might be lifted off the RTR 200 minus the LED DRLs. The fuel tank with extensions, side panels, tail section and LED tail lamp, all are from the Apache RTR 200. Following suit, the digital instrument console is also expected to be borrowed from the RTR 200, especially since that’s the current norm in the 160cc segment (with the exception of the Bajaj NS 160).







Suspension components include beefier 37mm front forks and a rear gas-charged monoshock damper. The alloys are similar to the Apache RTR 200, though the RTR 160 might get smaller section tyres. It might also carry over the 270mm front and 240mm petal disc setup from its elder sibling.



The 160cc motor could be a revised version of the current, 160cc air-cooled motor. Or, alternatively, TVS could just use a bored down version of the RTR 200’s motor. That would make more sense as it brings oil cooling and other modern engine internals into the mix. The only bike in the 160cc segment with oil cooling is the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. Oil cooling translates into a lot of benefits that include refinement, better engine efficiency and longevity. TVS might be thinking along the same lines as test mules were spied sporting a twin-barrel exhaust, similar to the RTR 200. The current engine of the Apache RTR 160 makes 15.4PS of power and 13.1Nm of torque. We can expect a small increment over that.







The new bike is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current Apache RTR 160’s retail price of Rs 77,865 (ex-showroom Delhi for the disc brake-equipped version). Once launched, the RTR 160 will go up against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Honda CB Hornet 160, Suzuki Gixxer and the Yamaha FZ FI.