Auto Expo 2018: Tata Motors Expected Lineup

Tata’s #SmartMobility pavilion likely to house upcoming EVs, SUVs and a premium hatchback

Tata Motors has been pulling out rabbits out of its hat one after the other and we expect the Pune-based manufacturer to continue doing so in 2018 as well. We also know that the manufacturer has started producing EVs for the state-run agency, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). Further, the carmaker also announced that it would be showcasing its new design language called Impact Design 2.0 at the Auto Expo. Hence, we expect Tata Motors to showcase a slew of cars at Hall No.14 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018. Let’s take a look at what they could be.

Tata Nexon AMT

With its outlandish styling and powerful diesel engine, the Tata Nexon makes for a good alternative in the sub-4 metre SUV segment. Since its launch, the Nexon has been providing consistent sales numbers for Tata. In fact, it’s only outpaced by the Tiago hatchback in Tata’s portfolio. To make sure it remains popular among car buyers, the Nexon is expected to be equipped with an automated manual transmission (AMT) in the first quarter of the year (inlink our story here). Tata is likely to mate both the petrol and diesel motor to the AMT to give customers an alternative to the Ford EcoSport AT, which is only available with a petrol engine. Expect Tata to showcase the AMT-equipped variants at the Auto Expo. Also Read: Tata Nexon To Get A 6-Speed AMT Before April 2018

Tiago Sport

We’ve been expecting this for some time now. There have been rumours that Tata could equip the Tiago with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from the Nexon. Given the hatchback’s compact dimensions, it’s bound to deliver drool-worthy performance. The three-pot motor delivers 110PS of power and 170Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox in the Nexon. We expect Tata to price the Tiago Sport competitively and there could be some development regarding its launch at the big-ticket event. Related: Tigor And Tiago With Nexon Engines - Match Made In Heaven?

Tata Hexa 4x4

It's almost been a year since the Hexa was launched and, unlike its arch-nemesis, the Mahindra XUV500, the Tata SUV still hasn't received an automatic 4x4 variant. Introduction of a 4X4 AT variant to the big Tata will certainly add weight to its contention in the SUV space and make it relevant to wide variety of buyers.

Tata X451

With its newfound zeal, Tata is set to launch a premium hatchback to take on segment leader Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20. The hatchback, codenamed X451, will be based on Tata’s Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) and should sport the Impact 2.0 design language. We expect the homegrown manufacturer to showcase a near-production model on at the show floor. Also Read: New Tata Premium Hatchback In The Works

Tata Q501

Tata’s upcoming flagship SUV has been spotted testing numerous times on our roads. The carmaker is expected to use the Auto Expo 2018 to showcase a near-production version of the SUV codenamed Q501. The Tata Q501 is expected to be based on the Land Rover Freelander 2 platform and will be placed above the Hexa. It could be launched with two seating configurations offering five and seven seats and will go up against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Honda CR-V as well. It is expected to be powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that powers the Jeep Compass.

Tata Tigor Electric

Tata Motors has already delivered 250 units of the Tigor Electric to state-run EESL. Hence, we expect the manufacturer to showcase its first mass-market EV at the Auto Expo to give the public and the media an idea of its capabilities and what it holds for the future. The Tigor Electric produces a peak power of 40PS and we expect further details to be unveiled at the Auto Expo. The Tigor Electric is expected to be launched later this year.

Tata Tiago Electric

The Tiago Electric will be the other EV that Tata is expected to showcase as part of its #SmartMobility pavilion. The Tiago Electric was first showcased as a concept at an event in Millbrook village in the UK. The EV showcased at the event packed an 85kW electric motor capable of delivering 200Nm of torque and hit 100kmph from a standstill in 11 seconds. The prototype that was showcased had a range of 100km. But expect Tata to improve it as the top-variant of its prospective rival, the Mahindra e2o Plus, has a range of 140km. Also Read: Tata Power Sets Up Two More Charging Stations In Mumbai

The Auto Expo 2018 is set to begin on February 9th, 2017. Know more about the venue and schedule here.

Tata X451 Image Source: Vipin Vathoopan