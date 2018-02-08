Auto Expo 2018: Renault Unveils Zoe EV

The Renault Zeo electric car is already on sale in Europe

Electric Vehicles (EVs) seem to be the buzzword at the 14th edition of the Auto Expo with several manufacturers showcasing various products and concepts at their pavilions. The Zoe from Renault is one such EV that has attracted the attention of the public with its upmarket and compact proportions. Currently on sale in Europe, the Zoe is based on Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s ‘B’ platform that underpins the Renault Clio.

Renault claims that the Zoe has a range of 399km (European Driving Cycle) on a full charge. It runs on a Z.E 41kWh battery which requires 8 to 10 hours to charge fully through a regular 7kW adapter. Renault even offers a Chameleon quick charger capable of charging the battery up to 80 per cent in just 65 minutes. For an EV, the Zoe packs adequate performance figures with the power output ranging between 88PS and 92PS, along with 220Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the wheels through an automatic transmission.

The Zoe gets a very comprehensive list of features too. In Europe, the electric hatchback gets features such as ‘Take Care by Renault’, which is a toxicity sensor and ioniser that helps improve the quality of air inside the cabin. It also gets rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, auto climate control and a hands-free smart card which is similar to the one available with the Renault Captur sold in India. The Zoe gets a R-Link touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, USB and other modern features as well. Also Read: Renault Kwid Marvel Avengers Super Hero Editions Revealed!

The Renault Zoe showcased here gets a Z.E. voice function which lets pedestrians know of your presence when the car is being driven between speeds of 4kmph to 30kmph. Other safety features include hill-start assist, regenerative braking, electronic stability control (ESC) and multiple airbags.