Auto Expo 2018: Renault Banking Big On EVs

Contrary to earlier reports, Renault is likely to showcase their EV lineup instead of the second-gen Duster

While the government dilly-dallies over its decision to introduce all-electric vehicles (EV) by 2030, most carmakers have responded to the challenge by announcing their intentions to launch affordable EVs in the country. Soon, Renault too is expected to follow the footsteps of Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Tata by announcing their future EV plans for India. We expect the French carmaker to do this while showcasing a couple of their current EVs at Asia’s largest auto show, the 2018 Auto Expo.

Currently, Renault has three EV’s in its European lineup. With offerings such as the Zoe, Twizzy and the Kangoo Z.E. van, it is the leading EV manufacturer in the European market. Since the Twizzy is a two-seater city car that is unlikely to gain traction among Indian car buyers, expect Renault to focus solely on the Zoe hatchback instead.

The Zoe is an electric hatchback powered by an electric motor that generates 90PS of power and 220Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, the motor draws power from a 22kWh or 41kWh lithium-ion battery that’s good for a maximum range of 240km and 400km, respectively. In terms of size, the Zoe is just above four metres in length, a tad bigger than sub-Rs 10 lakh hatchbacks that are currently sold in the country. In Europe, the Zoe is priced at around Rs 11-13 lakh. Buyers have to pay an additional monthly rent of Rs 5,000 for the battery.

If priced above Rs 10 lakh in India, the Zoe won’t find as many takers as Renault would hope for. To keep prices in check, Renault could consider localising its battery production. This in turn would help the car manufacturer chart out its future EV projects for India. Additionally, a battery plant in India could also serve as a major hub for Renault-Nissan’s EV operations in China and other Asian markets. Other car manufacturers such as Honda and Suzuki have already announced their plans to setup an EV battery plant in India.

While we were expecting Renault to showcase the second-gen Duster at the Auto Expo, it is unlikely to happen given the brand’s push for electric vehicles. However, expect Renault to launch the SUV sometime next year.

