Auto Expo 2018: Mercedes-Benz Lineup

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the names of the cars it would be displaying at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Stuttgart-based automaker will be launching the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S 650 at the event apart from showcasing the E-Class All Terrain, AMG F1 Car and the Concept EQ. The company will display 13 models in total, including its current Indian lineup, at its 15 number pavilion at the Expo. Here’s the list:

AMG: F1 Car, AMG GT R, AMG GLC 43 Coupe and AMG SLC 43

Show Car: Concept EQ

Specialty Cars: E-Class All Terrain and C-Class Cabriolet

Sedans: Mercedes-Maybach S 650, New E 350 d, C 250 d Edition C

SUVs: GLA 220 d 4MATIC, GLC 220 d, GLS 350 d

The highlights of the event will be, of course, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650, E-Class All Terrain and the Concept EQ. Let’s see in detail what each model offers.

Mercedes-Maybach S 650

Good news for the big shots - and no, it’s not another investment plan. Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 at the Expo. It gets an exhaustive list of features including wireless mobile charging, 4G internet connectivity, COMAND Online system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, an 8.5-litre refrigerator instead of the rear middle seat, and a 26-speaker, 28-channel Burmester 3D sound system with a total output of 1590 watts.

Powering the 5.5m-long limousine is a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine which pumps out 630PS of earth shattering power along with generating massive torque of 1,000 Nm. Mated to a 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT, the 2.4-tonne structure takes 4.7 seconds to breach the 0-100kmph barrier.

When launched at the Auto Expo, it will rival the Rolls-Royce Phantom and will be the fourth Maybach in the country besides the S500, S600 and the S600 Guard.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

Another car that’ll be making it to Indian roads next year is the E-Class All Terrain. Competing against the likes of the Volvo V90 Cross Country, the All Terrain E-Class version was first showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The vehicle gets black plastic elements all around the body signifying its ruggedness and go-anywhere attitude.

To tackle off-road hiccups, it gets a raised ground clearance, courtesy bigger 19-inch alloys and a higher suspension setup. Pulling the upcoming E-Class All Terrain is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel motor that develops 258PS of max power and a peak torque of 620Nm. Mated to a 9-speed 9G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission, the vehicle sprints from 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds. It comes with 4MATIC all-wheel drive setup.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ

The Concept EQ is Mercedes-Benz’s answer to future mobility solutions, says the company. First unveiled at the 2017 Paris Motor Show, it is expected to drive future electric vehicle projects of the German carmaker. The Concept EQ, where ‘EQ’ stands for electric intelligence, is powered by two batteries, which offer a combined power output of 408PS with an impressive range of 500km. The electric vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive setup with auto driving modes. Set to enter production by the end of this decade, the Concept EQ will certainly be the centre of attraction at the Expo.

Earlier, it was speculated that Mercedes-Benz will bring in the next-generation models of its G-Class and CLS as well but the carmaker has opted to not showcase these right now. Is there any other upcoming Mercedes-Benz car that you wanted to see at the Auto Expo 2018? Do let us know in the comments section below.

The Auto Expo 2018 is set to begin on February 9th, 2017. Know more about the venue and schedule here.