Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki’s Expected Lineup

We all know that Maruti is going to showcase the next generation Swift at the Delhi Auto Expo but what else will be on display? Read on to find out.

This article has been updated post Maruti Suzuki’s announcement of the new products that it is going to display at the Auto Expo 2018.

Maruti Suzuki is one of the most dominant players in the Indian car market with its control over more than 50 per cent of the sales. Come the 2018 Auto Expo, they will be looking to reiterate the fact that they are the leaders by showcasing new car models which promise a good run in the market once launched, which is inherent to a majority of Maruti cars. They have already announced that the Swift will be at the event, but what else will debut at the most crowded stall of the expo? Here’s a roundup:

Next Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

We had a chance to get a first look at the sportier version of the new Swift at the recently held Tokyo Motor Show. Our review reveals that the Indian-spec model isn't much different to look at from the showcased model. The engines on offer will be the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel present on the current model. If all turns out right, Maruti might introduce a sportier version of the Swift with RS badging which might be powered by the 1.0 litre Boosterjet engine plonked on the Baleno RS. Related: First Look Review: New Suzuki Swift Sport

Maruti Suzuki e-Survivor

Inspiration for the e-Survivor comes from the 4WD SUVs that have been produced previously by the company like the Jimny, Gypsy and the Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki had confirmed that the first of its EVs will be available for sale by the year 2020 and the e-Survivor is a depiction of all that we can expect. It is based on Suzuki’s F.A.C.E. philosophy (Four-Wheel Drive, Autonomous, Connected & Electric) and is sure to attract hordes of onlookers at the Auto Expo 2018.

Compact Concept Future-S

Maruti Suzuki has been churning out better-looking models lately. To keep the momentum going, it is set to introduce a new design philosophy on its army of compact cars with the Concept Future-S. This has been touted as the showstopper at the Indian juggernaut's expo pavilion and will showcase design evolutions that incorporate new colours, bold patterns and distinctive body sculpting in Maruti’s words. More Details: Maruti Suzuki Future-S Concept To Make Global Premiere At Auto Expo 2018

Suzuki Solio

Apart from the multiple visual designs, Maruti Suzuki will also be bringing in a new Suzuki hybrid system which powers the new Swift and Solio mini-MPV in the Japanese market. This system is capable of pure electric propulsion and the company will utilise it for the development of the xEV powertrain which will be available on future electric Maruti Suzukis in India.