Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki’s Expected Lineup

We all know that Maruti is going to showcase the next generation Swift at the Delhi Auto Expo but what else will be on display? Read on to find out.

Maruti Suzuki is one of the most dominant players in the Indian car market with its control over more than 50 per cent of the sales. Come the 2018 Auto Expo, they will be looking to reiterate the fact that they are the leaders by showcasing new car models which promise a good run in the market once launched, which is inherent to a majority of Maruti cars. They have already announced that the Swift will be at the event, but what else will debut at the most crowded stall of the expo? Here’s a roundup:

Second-Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

There have been multiple sightings of the test mules of the new generation Maruti Ertiga, which is based upon the Heartect platform. It promises to possess upmarket looks with more space inside the cabin as well. There is the possibility of a new 1.5 litre diesel engine which will be upgradable to BS-VI standards. Related: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Spotted Testing; Likely To Debut At Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift

As an executive sedan the Ciaz had a lot going for it till the past year but the competition has moved a little further than the Maruti, with almost all of them running around with facelifts, making the Ciaz feel a little dated. And so, Maruti is also planning to bring a sleeker looking Ciaz with the same set of engines as currently on offer. The new Ciaz being a facelift will be sporting redesigned bumpers and a stronger double slat front grille with the possibility of even a panoramic sunroof.

Next Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

We had a chance to get a first look at the sportier version of the new Swift at the recently held Tokyo Motor Show. Coming back impressed, we are hoping that the Indian-spec model won’t be much different to look at from the showcased model. The engines on offer will be the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel present on the current model. If all turns out right, Maruti might introduce a sportier version of the Swift with RS badging which might be powered by the 1.0 litre Boosterjet engine plonked on the Baleno RS. Related: First Look Review: New Suzuki Swift Sport

Maruti Suzuki Entry Level Hatchback Concept

Hyundai has been testing a new entry level hatchback and is likely to flaunt a near-production model at the expo, so why should Maruti Suzuki be left behind? That said, Maruti has been planning a new entry level offering for the market, which will be complementing the tastes of new-age buyers and will directly rival the Renault Kwid. We’ll save our guesses on its design till there is any concrete evidence on the same. Related: Hyundai's Santro Replacement Caught Testing, Launch In 2018