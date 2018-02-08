Auto Expo 2018: Mahindra’s e2o NXT (Facelift) Unveiled

Mahindra’s electric hatchback is about to get an update pretty soon

Mahindra’s electric hatchback, the e2o, is going to look much better now. The carmaker has revealed an updated version of the electric car at the Auto Expo 2018. It is expected to launch in India this year itself.

The e2o facelift looks more premium and gets bull-horn LED elements in the headlight along with funkier alloy wheels. The four-door setup ought to remain the same, while on the inside, it is going to receive a bigger, tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with all the connectivity features like Bluetooth, AUX-in and USB placed bang in the middle. Also Read: Mahindra Showcases TUV Stinger SUV At Auto Expo 2018

Here are the specifications of the e2o NXT.



Motor rating: 3-Phase Induction Motor

Max power: 40PS@3,500 rpm

Max Torque: 91Nm@2000rpm

Transmission: Direct Drive

Battery: 72V battery

Range: 140 km

Charging time: 9 hours with regular charger/ 90 minutes with fast charger (80 per cent charge)



Here's how the 2018 Mahindra e2o NXT fares against the existing model dimensionally.









Dimensions (mm)





2018 Mahindra e2o NXT





Mahindra e2o









Length





3590





3280









Width





1575





1514









Height





1585





1560









Wheelbase





2258





2258









As evident from the size chart the new model will be bigger than the existing model, but that might not translate into more space inside the cabin as the wheelbase remains exactly the same. The e2o Plus, which was launched recently, sells more than the eVerito, the electric sedan in Mahindra’s EV lineup.

