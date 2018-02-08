 Auto Expo 2018: Mahindra’s e2o NXT (Facelift) Unveiled
Updated: 08 Feb 2018 09:30 PM
Mahindra’s electric hatchback is about to get an update pretty soon





Mahindra’s electric hatchback, the e2o, is going to look much better now. The carmaker has revealed an updated version of the electric car at the Auto Expo 2018. It is expected to launch in India this year itself.



The e2o facelift looks more premium and gets bull-horn LED elements in the headlight along with funkier alloy wheels. The four-door setup ought to remain the same, while on the inside, it is going to receive a bigger, tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with all the connectivity features like Bluetooth, AUX-in and USB placed bang in the middle. Also Read: Mahindra Showcases TUV Stinger SUV At Auto Expo 2018



Here are the specifications of the e2o NXT.




  • Motor rating: 3-Phase Induction Motor

  • Max power: 40PS@3,500 rpm

  • Max Torque: 91Nm@2000rpm

  • Transmission: Direct Drive

  • Battery: 72V battery

  • Range: 140 km

  • Charging time: 9 hours with regular charger/ 90 minutes with fast charger (80 per cent charge)





Here’s how the 2018 Mahindra e2o NXT fares against the existing model dimensionally. Related: Mahindra e-KUV100 Revealed At Auto Expo 2018
































Dimensions (mm)

2018 Mahindra e2o NXT

Mahindra e2o

Length

3590

3280

Width

1575

1514

Height

1585

1560

Wheelbase

2258

2258


 As evident from the size chart the new model will be bigger than the existing model, but that might not translate into more space inside the cabin as the wheelbase remains exactly the same. The e2o Plus, which was launched recently, sells more than the eVerito, the electric sedan in Mahindra’s EV lineup.



