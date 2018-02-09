Auto Expo 2018: Key Highlights Day 2

Here are all the cars that made a splash at the Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2018

2018 Maruti Suzuki Prices Revealed

The new hatchback is priced at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Like before, the new Swift will be sold through regular Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. Details here.



Tata Nexon Accessory Packs To Be Available Soon



Tata will soon add a sunroof and front parking sensors in the official accessory list of the Nexon for India. More details here

Hyundai Grand i10 To Get A Special Edition

As is the case with the Hyundai Elite i20 facelift, the dual-tone version of the Grand i10 too is based on the Sportz variant. Expect the fancier version to be launched soon in the market. What’s the premium to pay over a standard model?

Glimpse Into Tata’s First EV

Tata is supplying the Tigor EV to EESL in three variants- Base, Premium and High. When launched for the general public, it will go up against the Mahindra e-Verito in India. Details here.

DC Avanti Has A Limited Run Sibling Now!

DC says that the car’s design is inspired from the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Pagani Zonda. However, the TCA looks more like a beefed up version of the Avanti. How fast is it?

CVT With A Diesel, hmm...

The automatic gear shift duties for the diesel engine in the new Amaze will be handled by a CVT, in what is going to be a first for Honda. Read more

Mahindra’s Best-selling Electric To Get A Funkier Face!

The new e2o NXT will be bigger than the existing model, but that might not translate into more space inside the cabin as the wheelbase remains exactly the same. More details

Tata Hexa Blacked Out



The Hexa Dual-Tone edition gets a glossy silver paint job along with a black roof and matte grey front bumper. The turn indicators mounted on the outside rearview mirror and the twin five-spoke, 19-inch alloy wheels have been blacked out. Read more

India’s Electric Future Previewed At Auto Expo 2018

Every automobile manufacturer -- no matter if it makes cars, bikes or commercial vehicles -- wants to show what it is capable of doing when the time comes. In this highly electrified showdown, we bring you the electric cars which were on display at the Auto Expo 2018. Here’s how the list goes.