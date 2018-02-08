 Auto Expo 2018: Key Highlights Day 1
Auto Expo 2018: Key Highlights Day 1

By: || Updated: 08 Feb 2018 01:34 PM
Auto Expo 2018: Key Highlights Day 1

The star of the Expo: Tata HX5 SUV 



Tata H5X



The Tata H5X SUV concept made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The SUV was long anticipated and the concept finally previews the future model, which is expected to be launched before April 2019. Read more here



Global debuts: Maruti Suzuki Future-S Concept, Kia SP, Honda Amaze and Elite i20 Facelift 



Maruti Suzuki Future-S



Details are right here: Maruti Future-S || Kia SP || Elite i20 Facelift || Honda Amaze



Tata’s first-ever premium hatchback concept: 45X 



Tata 45X



Tata Motors showcased the 45X concept at the Auto Expo 2018 today, the final production version of which will compete in the premium hatchback segment. It is based on Tata’s brand new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. Read more here



All-new Rexton is here!



Mahindra Debuts Rebadged Rexton At Auto Expo 2018



The Mahindra G4 Rexton , which has made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2018, will soon become the most expensive SUV you can buy from Mahindra. Read more here



Go-fast Tiago and Tigor from Tata!



Tata Tigor Sport JTP



Jayem Tata Performance (JTP) has revealed sportier versions of the Tata Tigor and the Tiago at the ongoing Auto Expo. Both cars get an updated styling package and are powered by the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Read more here



Honda Civic is back with a bang!  



Honda Civic



Yes, the Civic is back in an all-new avatar and will be launched with a petrol and diesel motor in the financial year 2018-19. Here are the details. 



New CR-V seven-seat makes India debut 



Honda CR-V



The SUV gets a new 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine for the first time in the country. The other big additions to the CR-V are an extra pair of seats! Yes, it’s a seven-seat SUV now. Check out the details here



Tata Nexon finally gets an AMT 



Tata Nexon



The Nexon diesel will feature a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) option. Check out the pictures and details here



Toyota enters the midsize sedan segment 



Toyota Yaris



Toyota’s Yaris sedan will go up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It will be launched in the coming months. Check out the details here



Kia debuts and showcases its entire lineup, including the hot Stinger GT 



Kia Stinger



Kia Motors seems confident about taking Indian car buyers by storm and is showcasing an enthralling lineup of 17 cars at the Auto Expo 2018. However, the Stinger GT seems to be stealing the show! Read about it here.   



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
