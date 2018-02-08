Auto Expo 2018: Key Highlights Day 1

The star of the Expo: Tata HX5 SUV

The Tata H5X SUV concept made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The SUV was long anticipated and the concept finally previews the future model, which is expected to be launched before April 2019. Read more here.

Global debuts: Maruti Suzuki Future-S Concept, Kia SP, Honda Amaze and Elite i20 Facelift

Details are right here: Maruti Future-S || Kia SP || Elite i20 Facelift || Honda Amaze

Tata’s first-ever premium hatchback concept: 45X

Tata Motors showcased the 45X concept at the Auto Expo 2018 today, the final production version of which will compete in the premium hatchback segment. It is based on Tata’s brand new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. Read more here.

All-new Rexton is here!

The Mahindra G4 Rexton , which has made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2018, will soon become the most expensive SUV you can buy from Mahindra. Read more here.

Go-fast Tiago and Tigor from Tata!

Jayem Tata Performance (JTP) has revealed sportier versions of the Tata Tigor and the Tiago at the ongoing Auto Expo. Both cars get an updated styling package and are powered by the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Read more here.

Honda Civic is back with a bang!

Yes, the Civic is back in an all-new avatar and will be launched with a petrol and diesel motor in the financial year 2018-19. Here are the details.

New CR-V seven-seat makes India debut

The SUV gets a new 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine for the first time in the country. The other big additions to the CR-V are an extra pair of seats! Yes, it’s a seven-seat SUV now. Check out the details here.

Tata Nexon finally gets an AMT

The Nexon diesel will feature a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) option. Check out the pictures and details here.

Toyota enters the midsize sedan segment

Toyota’s Yaris sedan will go up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It will be launched in the coming months. Check out the details here.

Kia debuts and showcases its entire lineup, including the hot Stinger GT

Kia Motors seems confident about taking Indian car buyers by storm and is showcasing an enthralling lineup of 17 cars at the Auto Expo 2018. However, the Stinger GT seems to be stealing the show! Read about it here.