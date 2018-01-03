Auto Expo 2018: Isuzu's Expected Lineup

Isuzu is expected to showcase the facelifted model of its popular lifestyle pick-up, the D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu had the Indian premiere of the D-Max V-Cross pick-up at the Auto Expo 2016, later launching it in May 2016. Little did people know that it would soon become the best-selling lifestyle pickup in the country, tasting success in a market space where even homegrown automakers like Tata and Mahindra have been struggling for ages!

Pictured: Pre-facelift D-Max V-Cross

As the Auto Expo 2018 is around the corner, we feel that Isuzu would certainly take this opportunity to showcase the updated D-Max V-Cross, which is already on sale in Thailand, UK and other markets.

Apart from the expected V-Cross facelift, Isuzu will also showcase the MU-X SUV, which was launched here in May 2017. Having said that, the MU-X facelift was also revealed last year. However, it’s not been even a year since its Indian debut, so the updated model is unlikely to be showcased at the Expo.

Pictured: India-spec Isuzu MU-X

In fact, when the MU-X was launched here in 2017, Isuzu, in the first place, was expected to introduce the facelifted version, but that didn’t happen and it is now expected in a couple of years. Meanwhile, let us have a look at what to expect from the D-Max V-Cross facelift, which is likely to be launched around the Expo.



Gets a redesigned front profile with new smoked LED projector headlamps featuring daytime running LEDs





Rides on a new set of wheels, but it remains to be seen what will be offered here since globally, the D-Max is offered with up to 18-inch dual-tone machined wheels





Gets subtly redesigned tailgate and the tail lamps gets LED graphics





On the inside, the Thai-spec D-Max comes with a new 8-inch touchscreen unit with screen mirroring, while the UK-spec model offers a whopping 9-inch unit (check out the pictures above and below) that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It is a massive screen and Isuzu had redesigned the console to make it a floating one





We really wish Isuzu would replace the current 7-inch unit, which looks more like an aftermarket add-on, and offer rear-view camera support as well this time around





The instrument cluster has also been updated with the one from the MU-X SUV





Mechanically, the 2.5-litre diesel (134PS/320Nm) mill that powers the D-Max V-Cross in India has been discontinued in other countries; and globally, it comes with an option of a 1.9-litre (164PS/360Nm) or a 3.0-litre (177PS/380Nm) diesel motor. The latter is available with the MU-X in India as well. It has also received a new 6-speed automatic transmission with this mid-life update





Isuzu should introduce an automatic option with the updated pick-up in India since it’s the preferred choice among buyers nowadays, along with the new, slightly more powerful 1.9-litre diesel





Lastly, Isuzu could also introduce more variants with the V-Cross in India to cash in its growing popularity. As in the UK, it offers Utah, Blade, Yukon variants among others, and even in Thailand there’s a sportier ‘X-Series’ variant



