Auto Expo 2018: Hyundai Ioniq In Pictures

The Ioniq is currently the only car in the world that is available with an electric, plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain. Hyundai is considering bringing the Ioniq electric to India.

The Hyundai Ioniq is a first-of-its-kind product as it is available with three different types of electrified powertrains - all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. It’s a three-box car but with a fastback-type rear. While it looks every bit a Hyundai from the front, the rear is unlike any sedan that we see nowadays from the Korean carmaker in India. Let’s take a look at some images of the Hyundai Ioniq electric to see how it looks inside out.

The absence of the front grille is the first thing that you notice when you see the Ioniq head on. It instead gets a steel grey cover that differentiates the Ioniq electric from its hybrid versions, which get a traditional grille. The unusual front adds more kilometres to the Ioniq’s range as Hyundai says that it improves the drag coefficient!

The pulled-back headlamps are a signature Hyundai design element. It also gets LED DRLs in a vertical housing at the extremities of the front bumper that should help it stand out at night. The Ioniq is 4470mm long and 1820mm wide, which makes it 30mm longer than the Verna. The Elantra is 100mm longer than the Ioniq at 4570mm but the Ioniq is wider than both the Elantra and the Verna. At 1820mm, the Hyundai Ioniq is only 5mm narrower than the Toyota Camry but it doesn’t appear imposing thanks to its sleek and rather simple exteriors.

When seen from the side, the family genes are evident from the shoulder line which runs right from the front quarter panel till the very end, just like the Verna. It has a rear-swooping roofline which gives it a fastback style while its rotor-like wheels are called eco-spoke alloys.

The rear profile is reminiscent of the Prius as it gets a high-set boot deck that integrates seamlessly with the rear windows. Tail lights are clear lens LED units placed at the extreme ends and nicely complement the wide black strip that runs the length of the boot. The stubby looking rear bumper adds some muscle to the otherwise sleek setup. More Details: Hyundai Ioniq Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

On the inside, the Korean eco-warrior follows a sedate design philosophy and gets an all-black dashboard. The vertically stacked central console comprises of a touchscreen which is neatly tucked with HVAC vents on both sides. Hyundai has provided the same flat-bottomed steering unit that also does duties on the 2017 i30. Certain aluminium accents on the steering base and the pedals up the premiumness quotient a notch higher. Recommended: Electric Cars Showcased At Auto Expo 2018 - Hyundai Ioniq, Tata Tigor EV & More

Plain Jane black seats might look a bit boring but ooze functionality due to large side bolsterings and nicely sculpted contours. Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: Key Highlights Day 2