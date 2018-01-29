Auto Expo 2018: Honda To Unveil CB Twister 125



The sporty 110cc motorcycle is set to make a comeback in a more powerful 125cc avatar







Honda used to sell a sporty 110cc motorcycle christened the CB Twister, which was discontinued in favour of the more conventionally styled Honda Livo in India. It is now set to make a comeback, albeit in a segment that has favoured Honda better. The 125cc segment has had some bestsellers like the Honda CB Shine and CB Shine SP. The third Honda in this segment will be the CB Twister 125.



The CB Twister 125 is expected to stand apart from its Shine cousins thanks to a sportier bodywork and sharp design lines. The new bike is expected to carry enough changes to differentiate it from the older CB Twister 110. It will carry the Shine’s underpinnings and proven motor.



While the 124.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor will be carried over, expect some form of improvement in performance. The motor will carry a higher state of tune or it might just be down to using larger final drive sprockets for better acceleration. In current trim, the motor makes 10.3PS at 7500rpm and 10.3Nm of torque at 5500rpm. The CB Twister 125 is expected to carry the CB Shine SP’s 5-speed gearbox.







Suspension setup carried forward from the Shine SP would include a diamond-type frame with conventional front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking would be via 130mm drum brakes on either wheels and an optional 240mm front disc brake. The bike would have Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS).



Going with the Honda tradition, we expect the CB Twister to come in three variants: self-start with drum brakes, self-start with front disc brake and self-start with front disc brake and CBS.



Price wise, it would cost more than the Shine SP, close to the Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom) mark. The CB Twister will face competition from Bajaj’s recently launched Discover 125 and Hero MotoCorp’s Glamour Fi.