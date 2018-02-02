Auto Expo 2018: Honda To Bring In 11 New Models



The list includes a completely new model and six updated models from the current lineup







Honda has released a list of all the products they are getting to the 2018 Auto expo and it is interesting enough for us to sit up and take notice. The company says this will be its largest lineup yet and it begins with a promise. In mid-2017, Honda had promised four completely new two-wheelers for FY 2017-2018. Out of the four, the brand has already launched the Africa Twin, the Cliq and the Grazia. And the last promised model will be launched at Auto Expo 2018. While they have been tight-lipped about what the next model will be, we reckon it will be a faired derivative of the CB Hornet 160R and will go up against the Suzuki Gixxer SF.







Honda will also bring in six new updated-for-2018 models from its existing lineup. While Honda has not revealed any more details, we suspect it might include the CB Shine, CB Shine SP, Livo, Activa, Grazia and the CB Unicorn 150. While the updates are not expected to extend beyond the customary new graphics, we hope Honda surprises us with some substantial upgrades.







Honda’s big bike lineup will also be present at Auto Expo 2018. It will be showcasing four new bikes which might include the Africa Twin Adventure, Goldwing, CBR 650F and the CBR 1000RR. The company will also be showcasing three concept bikes to show its R&D prowess. The list includes the PCX electric scooter concept, Marc Marquez’s 2017 RC213V race bike and the 2107 Honda One Make Race series CBR 250R race bike.







Along with these attractions, Honda will also be announcing the winner of its Navi Customania. To witness all the action unfold, visit Hall six at the Auto Expo 2018.