Auto Expo 2018: Hero MotoCorp to launch Dare scooter



The 125cc scooter will be Hero’s entrant to the burgeoning 125cc segment







Hero MotoCorp first showcased the Dare scooter at the 2014 Auto Expo and it now seems to be gearing up to launch the 125cc scooter. This has been some time coming and Hero has been looking to get into the premium scooter segment. Hero has been quite successful in the commuter segment but as far as scooters go, it is yet to crack the code. The Hero Duet and Maestro Edge have not seen the success the Honda Activa or the TVS Jupiter has. Therefore, it seems like Hero would try and find success a segment above i.e. the 125cc scooters. The segment has seen a steady rise with manufacturers bringing in products like the Honda Grazia and upcoming TVS Graphite.



We expect the Dare to carry the same lines as the concept scooter with some new cosmetic changes in keeping with the times. The large headlamp might be carried over, flanked by two large side indicators. The apron-mounted LED DRLs might be carried over as well. Moving to the back, the clean lines look different and should work well. We expect a lot of features from Hero’s current scooters, especially the Maestro Edge, to be carried over. To that effect, the Dare might get an analogue-digital instrument console, mobile charger and external fuel filler cap.



The 125cc motor is expected to be an all new unit, indigenously developed at Hero’s R&D facility in Jaipur. While we do not have details about the engine, expect power and torque similar to the competition. The scooter should come with telescopic front suspension and a single rear damper. Also expected are alloy wheels with the option of a front disc brake.



Pricing-wise, we expect the Hero Dare to retail at around Rs 60,000. Competition will come in the form of the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Nozza Grande, Aprilia SR 125 and the soon-to-be-launched TVS Graphite.