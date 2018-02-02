Auto Expo 2018: Hero Electric Unveils New Electric Scooter



The high-speed e-scooter, codenamed the AXLHE-20, will be launched later this year







Hero Electric has unveiled three new electric two-wheelers: two electric bicycles and one scooter. The electric scooter is codenamed the AXLHE-20 and is styled along the lines of a motoscooter. It gets an apron-mounted headlamp, long-travel telescopic front forks, alloy wheels and a front disc brake.



Powering the bike is a 4kW motor that makes 6kW (8.15PS) of peak power. Hero Electric claims a top speed of 85kmph which is pretty good for an electric scooter. Charge is stored in a lithium ion battery which, Hero Electric claims, has a range of 110km. Helping improve the range is regenerative braking system that charges the battery every time you brake or coast. Charge time is quick as well - it will charge from 0 to 100 per cent in around four hours.







Commenting on the occasion, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Our commitment to sustainable mobility is manifested in the consistently superior products that we have launched over the years.”



Hero Electric’s vision is to double sales every year over the next five years. This will be done by adding new products, expanding its current manufacturing capacity and coming up with multiple manufacturing facilities.



According to Hero, the scooter will be launched sometime later this year. We expect it to be priced around Rs 60,000. The new e-scooter will compete against the recently launched Okinawa Praise and 22 Motors Flow. Hero Electric will showcase the new bikes at the Auto Expo at their pavilion in Hall 4.