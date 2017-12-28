Auto Expo 2018: Expected Renault Lineup

It is going to be an exciting show at Renault’s stable, with expected showcases such as the 2018 Duster and a couple of Kwid-based derivatives

Our biennial Auto Expo has always been an important one for Renault. For instance, in 2014, the French automaker had the world premiere of a concept, the Renault Kwid (check out the pictures), for the first time outside of Europe at this event! Its production-spec model was an overnight success and holds the fort for Renault in the Indian automobile market till today. So, we are looking forward to a big show from Renault this time around as well. And here’s a list of expected showcases from the French automaker.

2018 Renault Duster

Renault and Dacia (sub-brand) have overhauled the Duster, which was long awaited, this year. While Dacia’s version was revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Renault’s avatar was unveiled in November 2017. Unlike the outgoing model, Renault, for the first time, has made noticeable changes in its version of the updated Duster compared to the Dacia’s. The Duster has been on sale in India since 2012 and received its facelift in 2016. So it is about time that Renault introduced the thoroughly updated version in the Indian market, and perhaps the Auto Expo 2018 would be the best stage for it.

Renault Kwid Facelift

The Renault Kwid was launched here in September 2015 and in 2018, it will be running in its third year, which is the usual time for a mid-life refresh. It is the bread and butter model for Renault in India and the automaker would certainly want to keep it competitive with time. So, Renault might consider the Indian Auto Expo 2018 as a stage to make the world debut of the Kwid facelift, like its concept, with a subsequent launch later in the year. However, chances are really slim. Further, the Brazil-spec Kwid, which was launched there earlier this year, is a relatively premium offering. The possibility is there that the future India-spec facelifted model might borrow a few goodies from the same.

Renault Kwid Derivatives

Renault has been developing two derivatives – a sub-4m MPV and an all-electric vehicle – based on the Kwid’s CMF-A platform, which is the smallest avatar of the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF (Common Module Family) platform. Renault could showcase any of the two products, especially the Kwid-based all-electric hatchback, which is reportedly edging towards its production in China.

Reintroduction of the Fluence and the Koleos

The Fluence (launched in May 2011) was Renault's first car in India after its separation from Mahindra and Mahindra and was soon followed by the Koleos in September 2011. Both the cars were assembled from CKD (completely knocked down) kits, but they never really took off in the country.

While the Koleos’ design was not to everyone's taste and was a little pricey as well, the Fluence had no diesel automatic available, which is the popular drivetrain choice in the D-segment. Both the cars were discontinued in 2016 and in the same year, Renault introduced their next-generation versions.

The Fluence, which is technically the sedan version of the Megane, is now known as the Megane Grand Coupé. Renault could reintroduce these offerings in the Indian market to bring back the bling in its lineup. Further, both of these vehicles have literally reinvented themselves and they are better than ever in their latest avatars.

