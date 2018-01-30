Auto Expo 2018: Expected Kia Lineup

All eyes will be on debutant Kia Motors at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo. We list the cars that it might showcase at the mega event.

Kia Motors, South Korea’s second largest carmaker, will be debuting at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo in February next year. As Kia manufactures cars right from budget hatches to premium sedans, the growing Indian market would serve as the perfect ground for it to market its cars. Moreover, the infra and expertise of Hyundai Motors, the biggest stake holder in Kia Motors, will help it get accustomed faster to the Indian territory. With the Expo nearing, let’s see what all cars are expected to make their way to the Kia Motors pavilion.

Kia Rio Sedan

Expected Price – Rs 7.0 - Rs 9.0 lakh (approx. ex-showroom)

Entering its fourth-generation, the Rio sedan is likely to spearhead Kia’s India operations. Build on an all-new platform, the next-generation model gets increased length of 4384mm (15mm longer) and wheelbase of 2580mm (up by 10mm). However, the width and height has been reduced to offer a more balanced ride. Internationally, it comes with a 1.6-litre petrol engine developing 132PS and 147.78Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. It is likely to get the diesel engine of the Hyundai Verna when it comes to India. It’ll rival the Maruti Ciaz and the Honda City.

Kia Sportage

The compact SUV was recently spotted in the country. Imported for the Expo showcase, the Kia Sportage is comparable to the Hyundai Tucson in India. They share the same wheelbase of 2670mm. However, the UK-spec Kia SUV is 5mm longer, 5mm wider and 25mm shorter than the Hyundai Tucson. Like the Hyundai SUV, the Sportage too is available with both petrol and diesel engine options in the UK. It is likely to get the 2.0-litre diesel engine of the Tucson in the Indian market. However, Kia might plonk the 1.6-litre VTVT petrol engine of the Hyundai Creta to keep its prices in check.

Kia Niro

The latest Kia car to hit the market, the Niro crossover is available as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. It shares its platform with the Hyundai Ioniq, which is sold as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicle globally. In UK, the Niro hybrid uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine that makes 105PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 147Nm. Mated to a 6-speed dual clutch transmission, the engine gets a 32kW electric motor which belts out combined power output of 141PS. Delivering similar power figures, the plug-in hybrid model has a range of 58km.

Kia Stinger

The Stinger is the performance sedan for the Korean automaker, just as the Mustang is for Ford. It gets a long nose, sharp headlamp unit with LED DRLs, muscular front and rear overhangs, sloping roofline and four doors. It is offered in three engine options in the American market – a 2.0-litre petrol, a 2.2-litre diesel and a 3.3-litre petrol - with power output ranging from 200PS to 370PS. With all-wheel drive as optional, it gets an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Related: All You Need To Know About Kia Stinger

Kia Stonic

Kia recently launched its compact SUV, the Stonic, in Europe, where it goes up against the likes of the Euro-spec Renault Captur, Ford EcoSport and others. We reported in September that Kia is planning a sub-4m SUV for the Indian market; the Stonic has got all the traits to be that SUV. The vehicle is marginally over 4m (4140mm), which can be easily trimmed to squeeze into the sub-4m category to enjoy tax benefits. With respect to engines, the Stonic is available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel.

Read more about the Stonic here.

Kia SP Concept

Among the biggest debuts of the Auto Expo 2018 will be Kia's compact SUV concept, the SP Concept. Last year, Kia confirmed that it'll be commencing its India operations in 2019 and the first two products will be a compact SUV and a sedan. The compact crossover will be based on the SP Concept. The recently teased images reveal contrasting roof, sloping roof and flared wheel arches. The headlights and tail lamps also get LED treatment. The car is likely to fall under-4m scale so as to enjoy the tax benefits of compact cars in India. It is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

We’ll keep updating this list as and when we receive any updates on the cars to be showcased at the Kia stand in Expo. Stay tuned to CarDekho.

Recommended: 2018 Auto Expo: Mahindra Cars Expected Lineup

The Auto Expo 2018 is set to begin on February 9th, 2017. Know more about the venue and schedule here.