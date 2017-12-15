Auto Expo 2018- Expected BMW Lineup

German carmaker to showcase a blend of conventionally-powered and electric models

The Auto Expo is a major platform for all car manufacturer present in India, including luxury automakers, to showcase their current lineup as well as products headed to India along with some flashy concepts thrown in between. The 2018 Auto Expo is going to be no different and expect some new carmakers to make an appearance as well. Until then, let’s take a look at what we can expect from German carmaker BMW’s stand.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo: Unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is finally headed to India. We expect the Bavarian carmaker to launch it at the 2018 Auto Expo. It will be BMW’s second GT product in India and will be placed between the 5 Series and the flagship 7 Series sedan. The 6 GT is likely to be powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine capable of generating 265PS of power and 620Nm of torque. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 60-70 lakh.

BMW X3: The all-new BMW X3, which was unveiled earlier this year, could be launched in India next year. Although we don’t expect the launch to take place at the Auto Expo, BMW could showcase the car the event for the media and potential customers. When launched, it is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine seen on the current model. The outgoing model is priced at Rs 49-54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and the recently launched Volvo XC60.

BMW M5: BMW is expected to launch the new M5, which gets an all-wheel drive setup for the first time ever, at the 2018 Auto Expo. It will replace the current version of the sports sedan which was launched back in 2014. The new M5 is powered by a 4.4-litre, bi-turbo, V8 petrol engine which produces 600PS of power and 750Nm of torque. It is likely to be launched with an expected price tag of Rs 1.5 core.

BMW i3: Earlier this month, BMW India confirmed that it’ll be launching the i3 in India, and what better place to launch the much-awaited electric hatchback than at the 2018 Auto Expo. It will be the second ‘i’ product to be launched in India after the i8, which was launched back in 2015. The i3 will be powered by 94Ah motor which generates 170PS of power and 250Nm of torque. It has a range of 180km on a single charge. When launched, the i3 is expected to be priced around the Rs 1 crore mark.

BMW i8 Roadster: The Bavarian manufacturer might bring the i8 Roadster in India next year considering the fact it already sells the hard top version of the hybrid supercar in the country. The 2018 Auto Expo could prove to be the ideal ground for launching the supercar which made its global debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The i8 Roadster is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 34Ah electric motor. Combined output is rated at 274PS of power and 670Nm of torque. When launched it will be priced a tad higher than the coupe, which currently retails for Rs 2.62 crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Exclusive: BMW X2 Confirmed For India