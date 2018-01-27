Auto Expo 2018: BMW Motorrad To Showcase The G 310 R



The 310cc naked roadster from BMW should launch by late 2018







The G 310 R from BMW Motorrad might be a German bike but it has a strong Indian connect. It might be designed and developed by BMW Motorrad at their headquarters in Germany but the entry-level sports naked is manufactured at the TVS plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It’s part of a JV between TVS and BMW where the former will have access to BMW’s technology and bikes while the latter can build bikes at TVS’ facility at a lower cost and export it to global markets. One such byproduct of this agreement is the TVS Apache RR 310, which uses the G 310 R’s underpinnings.



The BMW G 310 R is designed like a minimalistic roadster. It's a simple mass-forward design with a large exhaust thanks to recent emission norms. Lighting is via a simple halogen setup though the tail lamp is an LED affair. Seating is via a long single-piece unit. Features include a LCD display which displays speed, engine revs, gear position, engine temperature, fuel level and distance to empty.







Propulsion is via a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor. It makes 34PS at 9500rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7500rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension components include a tubular trellis frame with upside down front forks and a rear monoshock damper. Braking is via a single 300mm front disc radially clamped to four-piston Bybre callipers and a rear 240mm disc. ABS is standard.







Official sources say they will launch the BMW G 310 R by the latter half of 2018. They haven’t revealed details about the pricing yet but it is expected to be a tad above the Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark given its premium quality. It is a bike a lot of enthusiasts have been waiting for, and might be able to get their hands on one finally this year.