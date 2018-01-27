Auto Expo 2018: BMW Motorrad To Showcase The G 310 R

The 310cc naked roadster from BMW should launch by late 2018
The G 310 R from BMW Motorrad might be a German bike but it has a strong Indian connect. It might be designed and developed by BMW Motorrad at their headquarters in Germany but the entry-level sports naked is manufactured at the TVS plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It’s part of a JV between TVS and BMW where the former will have access to BMW’s technology and bikes while the latter can build bikes at TVS’ facility at a lower cost and export it to global markets. One such byproduct of this agreement is the TVS Apache RR 310, which uses the G 310 R’s underpinnings.
The BMW G 310 R is designed like a minimalistic roadster. It's a simple mass-forward design with a large exhaust thanks to recent emission norms. Lighting is via a simple halogen setup though the tail lamp is an LED affair. Seating is via a long single-piece unit. Features include a LCD display which displays speed, engine revs, gear position, engine temperature, fuel level and distance to empty.
Propulsion is via a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor. It makes 34PS at 9500rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7500rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension components include a tubular trellis frame with upside down front forks and a rear monoshock damper. Braking is via a single 300mm front disc radially clamped to four-piston Bybre callipers and a rear 240mm disc. ABS is standard.
Official sources say they will launch the BMW G 310 R by the latter half of 2018. They haven’t revealed details about the pricing yet but it is expected to be a tad above the Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark given its premium quality. It is a bike a lot of enthusiasts have been waiting for, and might be able to get their hands on one finally this year.
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.