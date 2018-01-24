Auto Expo 2018: Aprilia India to launch new 125cc scooter



The SR 125 will pack a smaller heart while retaining the looks of its elder sibling, the SR 150







Piaggio will be bringing a host of new products to the Auto Expo 2018. Chief among them will be the Aprilia SR 125, a sporty scooter based on the SR 150. In terms of looks, the SR 125 looks similar to its elder sibling save for the front apron and top cowl that miss out on the stickers seen in the SR 150. It does get ‘SR 125’ stickers though. To further distinguish it from the SR 150, the new scooter will be offered in a metallic blue colour as well. The dual-tone red and black seats of the SR 150 has been replaced by an all-black saddle too.



While Piaggio hasn’t revealed any information about the 125cc motor that will power the SR 125, we reckon it could be the same air-cooled, single-cylinder unit that does duty on the Vespa 125 range of scooters. Sharing the same powertrain makes a lot of sense considering that Piaggio manufactures both Vespa scooters and the Aprilia SR 150 under the same roof at their facility in Baramati. Like the Vespa 125, expect the SR 125 to produce 10.06PS of power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. The CVT, on the other hand, could be tweaked to offer better acceleration.



As we mentioned before, the SR 125 will be based on the same underpinnings as the SR 150 and carry forward the telescopic front shock absorbers and the rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. We also expect Aprilia to introduce a version with drum brakes on either end to keep the prices competitive.



When launched, we expect the SR 125 to carry a sticker price that is about Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 lesser than the SR 150. Hence, expect the new scooter to be priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom). The SR 125 should prove to be a good alternative to conventionally styled 125cc scooters that are already present in the market. However, we also expect it to face stiff competition from 125cc motorcycles from TVS, Yamaha, Hero and Suzuki that are set to be launched at the Auto Expo.