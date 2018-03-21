Audi’s First Electric Vehicle In India Could Be Priced Under Rs 1.5 Crore

Based on the VW Group’s modular electric platform (MEB), the series production e-tron electric SUV could be the first electric Audi in India

Audi is gearing up to introduce a series production electric vehicle based on the e-tron electric SUV concept on August 30, 2018, in Brussels, Belgium, which is also its global production hub. At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March 2018, Audi revealed a near-production version of this electric SUV, which is set to become its first ever all-electric vehicle. The German automaker has announced that the e-tron SUV will start from 80,000 euros ($98000) in Germany. As per the current conversion rate that stands at approximately Rs 64.08 lakh.

Pictured: Audi e-tron Prototype at 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Audi hinted us last year that it is contemplating to introduce an EV in the Indian market by 2020. The Audi e-tron electric SUV, which will hit the European market in late 2018, will be on sale in some markets by 2019. There is a possibility that Audi might introduce it in India as well and it will most likely come as a CBU (completely built unit). Hence its retail price in India is expected to be, at least, double what it is outside. SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) suggests an import duty of 100 per cent on all new cars that cost over $40,000. That would mean a sticker price of around Rs 1.3 crore by today’s conversion rate.

Pictured: 2015 Audi e-tron quattro Concept









Cars





Audi e-tron





Jaguar i-Pace EV400 90kWh (UK-spec)





Tesla Model X (UK-spec)









Price outside India (converted)





~ Rs 64.08 lakh





~ Rs 57.96 lakh - 74.40 lakh





~ Rs 64.36 lakh - 1.17 crore









Pictured: Jaguar I-Pace

The production version of the e-tron is expected to offer similar performance figures and range as the Jaguar i-Pace. Here’s a spec comparison between the Audi e-tron concept, the Jaguar i-Pace EV400 90kWh and the popular Tesla Model X P100D.

Pictured: Tesla Model X











Audi e-tron concept





Jaguar i-Pace EV400 90kWh





Tesla Model X P100D









Power





435PS (500PS boost)





400PS





532PS









Torque





+800Nm (boost)





696Nm





966Nm









Drivetrain





AWD





AWD





AWD









0-100kmph/62mph





4.6 seconds





4.8 seconds





2.9 seconds (0-96kmph/60mph)



(Ludicrous Mode)









Battery Capacity





95kWh





90kWh





100kWh









Range





500km





480km





540km (European cycle)









Top speed (electronically limited)





210kmph





200kmph





250kmph









The debutant fully electric vehicle from Audi, the e-tron SUV, is among the 20 electrified vehicles that the Ingolstadt-based automaker has planned to put on the roads by 2025. Half of these 20 models will be fully electric, including the Audi e-tron Sportback (check out the picture below) that will soon follow the e-tron in 2019.