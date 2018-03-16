 Audi Price Hike: All Cars Including A4, A6, Q3, Q7 To Get Dearer From April 1, 2018
  • Audi Price Hike: All Cars Including A4, A6, Q3, Q7 To Get Dearer From April 1, 2018

By: || Updated: 16 Mar 2018 06:30 PM
The price hike will range from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 9,00,000, depending on the model



Audi Q5



Audi India has announced a price hike of up to 4 per cent across its entire model range. The prices have been increased to offset the increment in the basic import duty on CKD and CBU imports and the introduction of the Social Welfare Surcharge announced in the Union Budget 2018. 



In the 2018 Union Budget, apart from increasing the rate of customs duty on CKD and CBU imports by 5 per cent to 15 and 25 per cent respectively, the government also introduced a Social Welfare Surcharge, at the rate of 10 per cent of the aggregate duties of customs, on imported goods. The Welfare Surcharge is introduced in lieu of the Education cess and is higher than the former cess, which was rated at 3 per cent. Related: Budget 2018: Hike In Custom Duty To Increase Luxury Car Prices  



Audi A4



Effective from April 1, 2018, the resultant price hike will vary from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 9,00,000. Audi has not clearly stated how much will the hike be for each car. The luxury carmaker says that in order to minimise the burden of the hike, various Audi finance schemes will be offered to its customers. 



Apart from Audi, Volvo, Skoda and Ford have also announced price hikes across their model range. Where Skoda has increased the prices in a phased manner, starting from 1 per cent from March 1, 2018, Volvo and Ford have also announced a hike of up to five and four per cent, respectively.  Related: Ford EcoSport, Aspire, Endeavour Prices Increased || Volvo Hikes Prices: S60, S90 And Others To Get Dearer



Current Prices (ex-showroom pan-India) 



































































Model

Price

A3

Rs 31.99 lakh to Rs 35.43 lakh

A3 Cabriolet

Rs 49.36 lakh

A4

Rs 39.97 lakh to Rs 45.45 lakh

A5

Rs 54.02 lakh

A6

Rs 53.84 lakh to Rs 54.84 lakh

A5 Cabriolet

Rs 67.51 lakh

S5

Rs 70.60 lakh

Q3

Rs 33.40 lakh to Rs 41.54 lakh

Q5

Rs 53.25 lakh to Rs 57.60 lakh

Q7

Rs 71.08 lakh to Rs 82.07 lakh

RS7

Rs 1.51 crore to Rs 1.64 crore

A8 L

Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 1.49 crore

TT

Rs 65.43 lakh

R8

Rs 2.62 crore


