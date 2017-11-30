Audi On Offensive, Plans To Launch 20 Electrified Models By 2025

Out of the 20 new models, more than ten will be all-electric

As the world governments have shown their intent to move towards electric mobility, car manufacturers have stepped up their efforts in developing EVs for the global market. Following others, Audi too has shown an inclination towards establishing itself as a major player in the electric future.

The German manufacturer has announced its plan to add 20 new models to its electric portfolio, including two electric SUVs. The manufacturer has also confirmed that out of 20, more than ten will be all-electric vehicles. We think the E-Tron Quattro and the E-Tron Sportback can be among the 20 models as these two are already destined to go into production in 2018 and 2019. Apart from these two, other EVs from Audi are expected to be based on a newly developed platform jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. The German manufacturer has also confirmed that it will be manufacturing two new electric SUVs at its Ingolstadt site from 2021.

The decision to make EVs at its Ingolstadt site was taken at fourth works council meeting and has come as a sigh of relief for its employees as it provides them job security till 2025. Talking about the announcement Peter Mosch, Chairman of General Works Council, said: “We have long been fighting for a job guarantee up until the end of 2025. Our colleagues need that certainty, and that is something we can now finally give them.”

A few months back, Audi also confirmed that it is planning to launch to an EV in India by 2020 if the charging infrastructure supports. If it happens, the E-Tron Quattro and Sportback could be the EVs marking Audi’s entry in this segment in India.

Overall, this announcement can be seen in line with its parent Volkswagen's Roadmap E, which focuses on comprehensive electrification of product portfolios of all its brands and have a completely electrified product lineup by 2030.

