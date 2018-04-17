Audi India To Launch New Cars Below A3, Q3 By 2021

The entry-level cars from Audi will give more options to buyers looking for cars in the price range of Rs 20-30 lakh.

Audi India has decided to foray into the entry-level luxury car market with new products positioned below the Audi A3 (its entry-level sedan) and the Q3 (its entry-level SUV). Slated to be available by 2021, we expect the prices of the new models to fall in the Rs 20 lakh-30 lakh bracket.

The confirmation comes from Audi India’s head, Rahil Ansari. He reportedly said, “In order to gain customer base, we will introduce products in the volume segment, below A3 and Q3, in the next 2-3 years”

Looking at its global portfolio, Audi has the A1 range (A1, S1, A1 Sportback & S1 Sportback) and the Audi Q2 SUV below the A3 and Q3. These could be the models that can come to India. The luxury carmaker recently hinted at the possibility of an SUV under the Q2 as well but we don’t expect it to be revealed before 2020.

Audi is readying the new 2019 A1 hatchback, which is expected to be revealed later in 2018. The new A1 is expected to ride on Volkswagen Group’s smallest version of the MQB platform - the MQB A0. Interestingly, Volkswagen has already confirmed that this platform will be localised in India and we expect the first of the cars on this modular platform (MQB A0 IN) to hit the Indian market by 2020. Besides the A1, the upcoming sub-Audi Q2 SUV/crossover is also expected to ride on this platform only.

It remains to be seen whether Audi has plans to locally manufacture its entry-level offerings in India or continue bringing them as CKD units. If it manages local production, the carmaker will have a big advantage over other luxury carmakers as it will be able to manage a near-unbeatable entry price into the world of luxury cars. Audi already enjoys the advantage of being the only luxury carmaker to offer a product in this segment as none of its rivals - Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volvo and Lexus - offer a product in the A1 range. If localised, expect the entry-level Audi to cost around the Rs 20 lakh mark.

If you compound the prices of the A1 range (UK) to Indian rupees, it falls between the Rs 15.50 – Rs 26.20 lakh bracket, whereas the Q2 costs Rs 20.5 lakh. At present, Audi’s most affordable offering in India is the A3 sedan, which falls in the Rs 32 lakh – Rs 35.44 lakh price range. Its entry level SUV, the Q3, starts from Rs 33.4 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

