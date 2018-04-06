Audi India Announces Week-Long Checkup Camp From April 16

Try to make the most of the discounts on labour charges and accessories, and offers on new tyres

Audi owners in India can get their cars checked up and get extended warranty on lower than usual prices under the German carmaker’s “Stay Summer Ready” initiative. It will be on from April 16th to April 22nd, 2018, at all Audi dealerships.

The deal on extended warranty is not very attractive if you take into account that a 2 year extended warranty on an Audi A4 aged between 1-2 years costs Rs 54,346 (exclusive of GST). However, since you can save some money, it’s an opportunity we think you should not miss.

The 50-point free checkup includes monitoring various parts of the vehicle’s exterior, interior, air conditioning, brakes and tyres, and undercarriage, followed by a road test to confirm that the car’s working perfectly.

What’s more on offer?





Audi genuine accessories at 20 percent discount







Rs 5000 discount on extended warranty







20 per cent discount on value added services







Offers on new tyre purchases







10 per cent discount on labour charges





Audi also offers the Cool Bag as a part of its genuine accessory list, which can be purchased at a discounted price. The Cool Bag with its capacity of 12L weighs 2.9 kgs and keeps drinks and eatables 20 degrees cooler than the ambient temperatures. It can be powered by a regular 12V socket present inside the cars. Related: Audi Price Hike: All Cars Including A4, A6, Q3, Q7 To Get Dearer From April 1, 2018

We think it’s a golden opportunity for those who were planning to get their cars serviced or repaired thanks to the discounts on labour charges. Also, those who have just bought a pre-owned Audi can also make the most of this campaign to first get their new purchase thoroughly checked, and look for any major faults or carry out preventive maintenance and make the most of discounts on labour charges and value-added services. We’d suggest Audi owners to make sure to call the dealership to set an appointment to keep waiting at a minimum. Recommended: Audi Announces New Limited Period Comprehensive Service Package For A4, Q3, Q7 And More Cars