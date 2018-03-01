Audi Announces New Limited Period Comprehensive Service Package For A4, Q3, Q7 And More Cars

The new Comprehensive Service Package is available for the A3, A4, A6, A8, Q3, Q5 and Q7

Audi has launched a new Comprehensive Service Package for its customers in the country. The manufacturer says this package is aimed at providing peace of mind to its customers by taking care of the finances that are incurred in maintaining and servicing of their vehicles.

The service package is available for a limited period only and can be bought from any Audi dealership across the country. It starts at Rs 2.25 lakh for the most affordable Audi in India, the A3. Once availed, it will have a validity of 5 years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first. It is also transferable to the second owner if the first owner plans to sell the car. While Audi has not revealed all the details that this service package covers, the luxury carmaker says that it is not limited to any terms and conditions.

Here is a model-wise price list of the Comprehensive Service Package:









Model





Price (all prices excluding GST)









A3





Rs 2.25 lakh









A4





Rs 2.57 lakh









A6





Rs 2.72 lakh









A8





Rs 4.34 lakh









Q3





Rs 2.25 lakh









Q5





Rs 3.32 lakh









Q7





Rs 3.97 lakh









Audi has not revealed whether the price of the package changes depending on the mileage or the engine of the car for which the package is opted. Mercedes-Benz, for example, offers various service packages for most of its cars but the cost of the packages vary with the car’s age and engine option.

The Mercedes-Benz package (Star Ease Compact Plus Maintenance Package for 5 years and 1 lakh kilometres in Delhi) that covers maintenance and parts with wear and tear as well on offer on a new C 200 costs Rs 1.98 lakh. The same package on a new C 220 d costs Rs 2.58 lakh and on a one-year old C 220 d costs Rs 3.71 lakh (all excluding taxes).

Since any Audi owner can buy these, it’s a good opportunity for those who missed out buying such service packages while purchasing their new Audi car or those who’ve bought a pre-owned Audi.

