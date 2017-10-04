Audi A5 To Launch Tomorrow

The A5 will be accompanied by the S5 and the A5 Cabriolet

The Audi A5 is all set to enter the Indian market and will be positioned above the Audi A6 sedan. It will be the German manufacturer’s ninth offering this year.

Both the A5 and the S5 look identical to each other. The front end gets a sculpted bonnet with the signature hexagonal grille at the centre. The sleek dual barrel LED headlamps incorporate LED daytime running lights (DRLs) within them. Both cars follow the template of a fastback with a roofline that glides into the boot giving them a sleek profile. The wavy shoulder line running below the windows and across the side profile adds to the sporty character. From the rear, the A5 looks quite similar to the A4 with the split LED tail lamps. What sets the A5 and the S5 apart are the different front and rear bumper designs. And while the S5 gets a quad exhaust setup, the A5 does away with a twin exhaust setup.

On the inside, the cabin looks similar to that of the A4 with the AC vents running across the dashboard and the now standard Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel. While the interior of the A5 gets wooden inserts around the cabin, the S5 gets aluminium panels. Both cars get a three-zone automatic climate control with two zones for the front passengers and the third one for the rear seats. The Audi MMI screen (infotainment system) offered on the A5 displays vehicle settings, media, maps, and Bluetooth connection for smartphones. However, it lacks touch functionality. Apple CarPlay and the Android Auto are offered as optional extras. On the other hand, the S5’s infotainment system is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.





Under the hood, the Audi A5 gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox which sends power to the front wheels. The sportier S5 has a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 354PS of power and 500Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed dual clutch gearbox sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro drive system. Audi claims the S5 can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds while the A5 takes about 7.9 seconds to achieve the same.

The Audi A5 Cabriolet will be the soft top version of the standard A5 and will share the same 190PS diesel engine. It will get the Quattro driving system which Audi claims can take the car from 0-100kmph in 7.8 seconds. The soft top on the Cabriolet can be operated with a pull switch, which allows it to retract in 15 seconds and close in just 18 seconds.

The Audi A5 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 55 to Rs 60 lakh while the S5 and the A5 Cabriolet are expected to get a price tag of Rs 75 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, respectively.

As of now, there are no direct rivals for the Audi A5. If you consider its price tag though, the A5 will take on cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-series and the Volvo S60. The Audi S5 will square up against sportier sedans like the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG and the Volvo S60 Polestar.

