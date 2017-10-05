Audi A5 Sportback Launching Today

To be the ninth new product from the German carmaker in 2017

Audi India is all geared up to launch the A5 in the country today. The Ingolstadt-based automaker will be launching the S5 and the A5 Cabriolet along with the A5 Sportback. Out of the ten new models promised by the carmaker in 2017, it is the ninth one, with the upcoming Audi Q5 likely to be the tenth product.

The luxury carmaker brought the A5 Cabriolet and the S5 Sportback iteration with its last A5, and the same trend continues with the newer model as well. The new Audi A5 looks sharper, with its sculpted bonnet contours flowing all the way to its hexagonal grille. Identical to its coupe cousin, the S5 differs in the bumper design at both the front and the rear. The striking dual-barrel headlamps come with an LED treatment for the daytime running lights (DRLs).

Bestowing the cars a sleek profile is a roofline that syncs perfectly with their boots. While the A5 gets twin exhausts, the S5 sports quad exhausts pipes. To keep its price aggressive, the car shares its platform and most parts with its smaller sibling, the A4. The rear profile is similar to the A4, with split LED tail lamps.

Slide inside the cabin and you won’t feel any major change compared to the A4’s cabin. The AC vents running along the dash and the now standard Audi Virtual Cockpit are seen in the A5. A three-zone climate control with two vents for front and one for rear passengers is offered in both the A5 and the S5. While the A5 gets a non-touch MMI infotainment system with vehicle settings, media, maps, and Bluetooth connection for smartphones, the S5 gets a touch-enabled one. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard in the S5 whereas they are optional in the A5.

Powering the A5 is a 2.0-litre diesel engine pumping out max power of 190PS and 400Nm of torque. On the other hand, the S5 gets a bigger, 3.0-litre V6 diesel motor mustering 354PS and 500Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission working with Quattro all-wheel drive. The Audi S5 sprints from 0-100kmph in 4.7 seconds, while the A5 Sportback takes 7.9 seconds.

There are no direct rivals of the Audi A5 but considering its price, it goes up against the Mercedes-Benz E Class, BMW 5-Series and the Volvo S60. The S5 lock horns with sportier rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG and the Volvo S60 Polestar.

