Attractive Offers On Ford EcoSport Ahead Of Facelift Launch

Customers can get a loyalty bonus, a retail cash of up to Rs 28,500, an interest rate of 7.99 per cent and an exchange bonus

To keep its numbers ticking Ford India is offering the current EcoSport with a range of benefits. While we know that the midlife update of the EcoSport will go on sale before the end of 2017, we can’t ignore the offers that Ford has in store for customers.

On the whole, one can save a substantial amount of money as the American carmaker is giving a retail cash of up to Rs 28,500, a credit interest rate of 7.99 per cent, an exchange bonus (Rs 20,000 for Ford cars and Rs 15,000 for others) and a loyalty bonus of Rs 11,000, which can only be used to buy an extended warranty for the third year (up to 1 lakh km) and a membership to roadside assistance.

(Picture Above: Ford EcoSport Facelift)

Here’s the variant-wise breakup:







Variant

2017 Model

2016 Model









Petrol





Trend





Loyalty Bonus



Retail Cash - Rs 11,000



Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%



Exchange Bonus









Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%



Loyalty Bonus









Titanium





Titanium w/o Touchscreen SatNav





Titanium AT





Titanium + w/o Touchscreen SatNav (EcoBoost)





Ambiente





Loyalty Bonus



Retail Cash - Rs 20,000



Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%



Exchange Bonus









Trent + (EcoBoost)





Loyalty Bonus



Retail Cash - Rs 28,500



Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%



Exchange Bonus









Titanium + (EcoBoost)





Diesel





Ambiente





Loyalty Bonus



Retail Cash - Rs 11,000



Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%



Exchange Bonus









Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%



Loyalty Bonus









Trend





Titanium





Titanium w/o Touchscreen SatNav





Titanium +





Titanium + w/o Touchscreen SatNav





Trend +





Loyalty Bonus



Retail Cash - Rs 28,500



Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%



Exchange Bonus











Ford recently took the wraps off a new 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that will power the updated EcoSport. The engine is tuned to produce 123PS of peak power and 150Nm of maximum torque. It will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic.

Also Read: Ford EcoSport Facelift: What To Expect?

Read More on : Ford Ecosport diesel