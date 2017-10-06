 Attractive Offers On Ford EcoSport Ahead Of Facelift Launch
  • Attractive Offers On Ford EcoSport Ahead Of Facelift Launch

By: || Updated: 06 Oct 2017 04:30 PM
Customers can get a loyalty bonus, a retail cash of up to Rs 28,500, an interest rate of 7.99 per cent and an exchange bonus



Ford EcoSport



To keep its numbers ticking Ford India is offering the current EcoSport with a range of benefits. While we know that the midlife update of the EcoSport will go on sale before the end of 2017, we can’t ignore the offers that Ford has in store for customers.



On the whole, one can save a substantial amount of money as the American carmaker is giving a retail cash of up to Rs 28,500, a credit interest rate of 7.99 per cent, an exchange bonus (Rs 20,000 for Ford cars and Rs 15,000 for others) and a loyalty bonus of Rs 11,000, which can only be used to buy an extended warranty for the third year (up to 1 lakh km) and a membership to roadside assistance.



Updated Ford EcoSport



(Picture Above: Ford EcoSport Facelift)



Here’s the variant-wise breakup:







































































Variant 2017 Model 2016 Model
Petrol
Trend

  • Loyalty Bonus

  • Retail Cash - Rs 11,000

  • Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%

  • Exchange Bonus

  • Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%

  • Loyalty Bonus
Titanium
Titanium w/o Touchscreen SatNav
Titanium AT
Titanium + w/o Touchscreen SatNav (EcoBoost)
Ambiente

  • Loyalty Bonus

  • Retail Cash - Rs 20,000

  • Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%

  • Exchange Bonus
Trent + (EcoBoost)

  • Loyalty Bonus

  • Retail Cash - Rs 28,500

  • Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%

  • Exchange Bonus
Titanium + (EcoBoost)
Diesel
Ambiente

  • Loyalty Bonus

  • Retail Cash - Rs 11,000

  • Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%

  • Exchange Bonus

  • Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%

  • Loyalty Bonus
Trend
Titanium
Titanium w/o Touchscreen SatNav
Titanium +
Titanium + w/o Touchscreen SatNav
Trend +

  • Loyalty Bonus

  • Retail Cash - Rs 28,500

  • Credit Interest Rate - 7.99%

  • Exchange Bonus


Ford recently took the wraps off a new 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that will power the updated EcoSport. The engine is tuned to produce 123PS of peak power and 150Nm of maximum torque. It will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic.



Also Read: Ford EcoSport Facelift: What To Expect?


Read More on : Ford Ecosport diesel


First Published:
