Aprilia Unveils Storm 125cc Scooter At Auto Expo 2018



The new scooter is a mildly conservative alternative to the new Aprilia SR 125







Aprilia had a lot of new unveils this year with all-new products like the SR 125, Tuono 150 and RS4 150. Among the launches was another new scooter from the Italian marque: the Aprilia Storm 125.







The Aprilia Storm 125 shares a lot with the newly launched SR 125. It carries the same body panels and underpinnings but comes with new graphics and matte colours in red and yellow. In spite of the loss of two-tone racy graphics, the Storm 125 manages to look sporty and cool in its own way. Rest of the features like the twin-pod instrument cluster are carried over. It also gets optional accessories like a large windscreen and more.







Another major difference is the wheels. The SR 125 comes with 14-inch wheels. The Storm meanwhile gets 12-inch high-profile dual-purpose tyres which should allow it to ride and handle better when ridden off the beaten path. Fuel tank capacity is 6.5 litres.







Suspension setup includes 30mm telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber. Unlike the SR 150 and SR 125, the Storm’s rear suspension is adjustable for preload. The 12-inch wheels come shod with 120/80 front and 130/80 rear tubeless tyres.



Aprilia plans to launch the Storm 125 by the end of this year. We expect them to price the scooter around Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom).